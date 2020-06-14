Amazing Overwatch anime intro would be perfect for animated TV show

It’s no secret there’s a large overlap of Overwatch and anime fans, but one player took things to a whole new level by creating an entirely original, hand-drawn anime intro featuring the game’s heroes.

Overwatch contains a number of nods and outright references to various animes, but one thing we still haven't seen yet is an actual animated series set in the game's universe.

While we did see leaks earlier in 2020 that could indicate an OW series is coming to Netflix, it obviously hasn't happened yet. Not wanting to wait any longer, Reddit user ryugawasabi decided to create their own anime-style intro, and the results are incredible.

It features all of the heroes we know and love from the game, like Tracer, Genji, and Pharah, along with the rest of the roster. ryugawasabi didn't just take the characters and put an anime spin on them, they actually recreated a number of scenes from the lore as well.

Winston's bittersweet upbringing on Horizon Lunar Colony is referenced, and the battle between Hanzo and Genji from the "Dragons" short gives us some serious Sasuke and Itachi vibes.

Moira has already been firmly established as a weeb in the Overwatch canon. She has a number of sprays that reference various animes, and her ultimate is basically a move straight from Dragonball Z, but it's never looked better than in this video.

Reaper is his usual edgelord self in the intro as well, and doesn't seem too pleased with Doomfist's operation of Talon, but that arc probably won't happen until Season 2.

Lucio and Sigma, along with Ashe and B.O.B. are thrown in towards the end, but there are a few heroes who are completely absent.

Perhaps taking a page out of Blizzard's own playbook, Zenyatta is nowhere to be seen in the intro, which makes sense, since he's also been absent from any and all lore provided by the publisher as well. Baptiste is also missing, but maybe that's just because he's getting his own fan series – who knows.

While we wait for an actual Overwatch series to hopefully come out, at least we have talented fans willing to take matters into their own hands to satisfy our cravings.