6v6 returns in Overwatch 2 with new Role Queue experiment: Full patch notes

6v6 is returning once again in Overwatch 2, though this time it comes with all the latest bells and whistles, including Role Queue functionality. Here’s the full rundown along with the mega-sized patch notes.

Ever since Overwatch made the jump to its ‘sequel’ in October 2022, a portion of the community has been clamoring for old features and mechanics to return. Chief among them was the demand for 6v6 game types, as Overwatch 2 shrunk lobbies down to 5v5.

After years of requesting a return to form, developers finally relented in 2024, confirming 6v6 would return, at least in some capacity. Rather than outright restoring the classic game, developers are now experimenting with various formats to determine the best path forward.

The first experiment was a real throwback to Overwatch Classic, giving new players a look at the original game in its day 1 form, with 6v6, original maps, and all the wild imbalance you can imagine. Now, it’s coming back, but in a completely different experiment.

Blizzard Even Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Hazard, will be playable in this 6v6 experiment.

New 6v6 experiment in Overwatch 2

Available from December 17, 2024 through to January, 6, 2025, the newest test enforces a Role Queue system, the likes of which we see in Overwatch 2’s competitive modes today. This means teams must consist of two Tanks, two Supports, and two Damage heroes.

Though not only that, this version of the 6v6 experiment also modernizes the classic formula. In this playlist, you’ll have to access to every current Overwatch 2 hero, including the newly released Hazard, and the game will be fully optimized and balanced with all the latest updates included.

So unlike the last version of 6v6 that rolled the clock back to Overwatch’s very first build, this gives us a look at how 6v6 might work in the current version of the game.

In order to ensure a smooth experience, Blizzard has made a number of key changes to just about every hero in the game, along with a number of role-encompassing tweaks too. Below are the full patch notes:

Overwatch 2 6v6 experiment patch notes

General

Base health regeneration timer increased from 5 to 7 seconds.

Tank role passive

Tank role passive Knockback and critical damage reduction removed.

No longer affects health.

Now only reduces ultimate charge generated by 25%.

Damage role passive

Damage role passive Healing reduction decreased from 25% to 15%.

No longer has reduced effectiveness for tank heroes.

Tank

D.Va

Base health increased from 225 to 350.

Base armor reduced from 325 to 300.

Defense Matrix Maximum duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Fusion Cannons Weapon spread increased from 3.375 to 4 degrees. Movement speed penalty increased from 30% to 40%.

Micro Missiles Cooldown increased from 7 to 8 seconds.

Boosters Cooldown increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds.



Doomfist

Base health increased from 375 to 425.

The Best Defense passive Overhealth gained per target reduced from 40 to 35 HP. Maximum temporary health reduced from 200 to 150 health.

Seismic Slam Cooldown increased from 6.5 to 7.5 seconds.

Power Block Maximum duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds. Cooldown increased from 7 to 8 seconds.



Hazard

Jagged Wall Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds. Health increased from 400 to 500.

Spike Guard Duration reduced from 3.5 to 3 seconds. Recharge time increased from 5 to 6 seconds.



Junker Queen

Base health increased from 375 to 425.

Adrenaline Rush Self-healing from wounds damage scalar reduced from 2.5x to 1.0x.

Commanding Shout Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.



Mauga

Base armor reduced from 150 to 100.

Base health increased from 425 to 450.

Overrun Cooldown increased from 5 to 7 seconds. Stomp damage reduced from 75 to 60.

Cardiac Overdrive Allied lifesteal reduced from 50% to 30%. Cooldown increased from 15 to 17 seconds.

Cage Fight Maximum duration reduced from 8 to 7 seconds.



Orisa

Base armor reduced from 325 to 250.

Base health increased from 150 to 250.

Fortify No longer immune to critical damage.

Augmented Fusion Driver Now has damage falloff starting at 25 meters.

Energy Javelin Cooldown increased from 6 to 8 seconds.



Ramattra

Base health increased from 250 to 375.

Nemesis form Bonus armor reduced from 300 to 200.

Void Barrier Cooldown increased from 13 to 16 seconds.



Reinhardt

Base health increased from 250 to 325.

Base armor reduced from 300 to 225.

Now has the Steadfast passive again, reducing knockback by 30%.

Charge Cooldown increased from 7 to 10 seconds.

o Steering reduced 50%.

Barrier Field Health increased from 1500 to 2000.

Fire Strike Ability charges reduced from 2 to 1.

Earthshatter Distance reduced from 25 to 20 meters.



Roadhog

Base health increased from 600 to 650.

Chain Hook Cooldown increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Pig Pen Ability removed

Take a Breather Default bind moved from secondary fire to Ability 2. Maximum heal reduced from 400 to 325. Damage reduction increased from 40 to 50%. Cooldown is now 8 seconds, no longer resource based.

Scrap Gun Secondary fire air burst projectile added. Primary fire 4 large center projectiles removed. Primary fire pellets per shot increased from 16 to 25 projectiles. Damage per pellet increased from 6.25 to 6.5. Critical damage multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2x.

Whole Hog Duration reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.



Sigma

Base shield health reduced from 275 to 250.

Experimental Barrier Recharge rate increased from 85 to 100 health per second.

Accretion Damage reduced from 120 to 100.



Winston

Base health increased from 225 to 350.

Base armor reduced from 250 to 200.

Barrier Projector Cooldown increased from 12 to 13 seconds.

Jump Pack Cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds.

Tesla Cannon No longer ignores armor damage reduction. Secondary fire charge time increased from 0.85 to 1.1 sec. Secondary fire ammo cost increased from 12 to 25.

Primal Rage Maximum health gain reduced from 700 to 500.



Wrecking Ball

Base shield health removed.

Base health increased from 300 to 500.

Base armor reduced from 175 to 150.

Adaptive Shields No longer able to disperse shields to allies. Radius reduced from 13 to 8 meters. Overhealth gained per target reduced from 100 to 75

Pile Driver Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds.



Zarya

Base health increased from 175 to 225.

Particle Barrier No longer shares a cooldown with Projected Barrier. Health reduced from 225 to 200. Duration reduced from 2.25 to 2 seconds. Cooldown reduced from 11 to 10 seconds.

Projected Barrier Health reduced from 225 to 200. Duration reduced from 2.25 to 2 seconds. Cooldown reduced from 9 to 8 seconds.



Damage

Ashe

BOB health increased from 1000 to 1200.

Cassidy

Peacekeeper Fan the hammer secondary fire damage increased from 45 to 50.



Echo

Duplicate No longer has a max health for copied target.

Focusing Beam Damage multiplier for low health targets increased from 3.5 to 4x (200 DPS).



Hanzo

Storm Bow Time to fully charge each shot reduced from 0.8 to 0.72 seconds.



Mei

Ice Wall Health increased from 250 to 300.



Soldier: 76

Heavy Pulse Rifle Damage increased from 19 to 20.



Torbjorn

Deploy Turret Damage increased from 13 to 15.



Tracer

Pulse Pistols Falloff range increased from 10 to 12 meters.



Widowmaker

Base health increased from 200 to 225.

Support

Ana

Biotic Rifle Maximum ammo reduced from 15 to 12.

Sleep Dart No longer has reduced duration versus Tank heroes. Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.

Biotic Grenade Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.



Baptiste

Regenerative Burst No longer heals twice as much for allies under 50% max health. Instant heal increased from 40 to 50. Healing over time increased from 40 to 100 over 5 seconds.

Immortality Field Health increased from 125 to 150



Illari

Solar Rifle Max damage increased from 70 to 75. Min damage increased from 20 to 25.

Healing Pylon Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.



Juno

Hyper Ring Maximum duration reduced from 6 to 4.5 seconds.

Orbital Ray Maximum duration reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Pulsar Torpedoes Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.



Kiriko

Healing Ofuda Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.8 seconds. Healing per projectile increased from 13 to 14.



Lifeweaver

Tree of Life Maximum duration reduced from 15 to 12 seconds.

Platform Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.

Healing Blossom Maximum heal increased from 80 to 90.



Zenyatta