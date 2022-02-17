Why Lost Ark’s “over-sexualization” of female characters is a non-issue

As Lost Ark continues to break records and shatter expectations, debate swirls around the apparent “over-sexualization” of the game’s female characters, but in reality it’s basically a non-issue.

While I describe myself as many things, ‘feminist’ is pretty high on my list of self-descriptions. Sure, it usually results in an eye roll, but as a woman who has always faced adversity simply due to her gender, I’m all for promoting equality for the global sisterhood.

Hence, when Lost Ark finally dropped in the West and I (alongside many others) gave it a rave review, some were left wondering how an avid feminist could promote a game where women are “hyper-sexualized.”

Advertisement

I hate to see the male and female bodies used as a marketing tool, but sadly it has become somewhat a common occurrence in the video game world, as in any other medium. So, while I don’t support over-sexualizing women or men, here’s why I don’t think the overtly sexual nature of Lost Ark’s women is worth getting upset over.

Strong, independent women

I started off my Lost Ark journey as the Gunslinger (shown above), and while her cowgirl-esque aesthetic caught me off guard, playing as this fiesty rootin’ tootin’ sharpshooter made me feel so powerful. Why?

She’s one of those strong women that I’ve come to idolize.

Advertisement

From here I tried out the Soulfist, Deathblade, and Shadowhunter, all of whom exude feminine prowess. Playing Lost Ark makes me feel amazing because of just how strong these women are. I don’t want to look like them, or act like them, I just enjoy the notion that a lone female can take down dozens of demons and walk away without a scratch – something more often left to muscle-bound men.

Lost Ark gives women agency in the MMO and dungeon crawler world, and it looks good doing it. As a female player, the joy of playing these characters gives me the confidence to channel my inner warrior and strut through the challenges that I face daily with my head held high – although maybe not in those killer heels.

Advertisement

Lost Ark’s sexualization goes both ways

Many moons ago I remember Twitch streamer Asmongold noting that one of the issues with women in Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG, World of Warcraft, is the idea that they’re the only gender that is heavily sexualized. Azeroth’s male protagonists and antagonists often have pretty faces, but their bodies are hidden behind sparkling armor or velveteen robes.

By contrast, the likes of Final Fantasy XIV have cat-like men darting around Eorzea clad in little more than an open shirt and pair of tights. Lost Ark follows FFXIV in its overt sexualization of both male and female characters, making the whole thing more even than the likes of WoW.

Advertisement

Our demonic antagonist in Lost Ark is clad only in a swirling, feathered ebony cloak, with a V-necked corset-style shirt and tight leather pants (see below). Male classes are handsome and unrealistically muscular no matter if you’re running Sharpshooter or Berserker. Where WoW fails to strike the balance, Lost Ark sexualizes all of its characters without exception.

Whether it should or not is another debate entirely, but so long as Arkesia exists its denizens will likely be attractive men and women.

Women are playing this game

To round this whole thing off, it’s worth paying attention to who is actually playing the game. While Amazon’s sister title, New World, was dominated by a male audience, anecdotally at least, Lost Ark is attracting more women.

Advertisement

Twitch stars such as Naguura, starsmitten, and many more are flocking to the shores of Arkesia, with a whole host of amazing women and non-binary people also playing the game in my own sphere. Ask yourself the question: would females want to play a game that made them uncomfortable?

Unlikely.

Sure it’s hyper-sexualized, sure women walk with a wiggle and men storm around emanating alpha-male vibes, but the game is so detached from reality that these characters don’t feel like they’re trying to emulate what real-life people should look like. They’re virtual avatars in a fantastical space that allow you to create the warrior of your dreams (who you’d likely be attracted to) – no one is looking at them and wanting to be like them, they’re simply playing a character in a game.

And that’s where the issues arise. I doubt that anyone is looking as Lost Ark’s women and men and actively believing that’s how they should look and act in real life. Arkesia is a fictional universe filled with fictional characters who represent fictional values; nothing more.

Does the game’s portrayal of women really damage our everyday attitudes? I’d press ‘X’ for doubt – there are much worse images of male and female bodies out there. Does it ruin the game? No, otherwise women wouldn’t be playing it.

Instead, it gives you an unbridled sense of power that makes you feel like the world is yours. These strong women represent how females should be in both the virtual and real-life spheres – strong, independent, and powerful beyond belief.

I think that’s a pretty good feeling, don’t you?