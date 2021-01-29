 Adam Fitch: Why Ninjas in Pyjamas’ rebrand doesn’t need to please everyone - Dexerto
Opinion

Adam Fitch: Why Ninjas in Pyjamas’ rebrand doesn’t need to please everyone

Published: 29/Jan/2021 19:12

by Adam Fitch
Ninjas in Pyjamas players wearing new apparel
NiP

Ninjas in Pyjamas

We’re just one month into 2021, a year we collectively entered with hope, and it’s quickly been established as the ‘year of the rebrand’ in our beloved esports industry. The latest entry in this busy January was from Ninjas in Pyjamas, and it’s safe to say it wasn’t received well by everybody. It didn’t need to be, though.

It was on January 25 that the legendary Swedish organization finally unveiled what they had been teasing throughout the prior week. It was a fresh, brightly-colored logo, one that they carefully considered as they enter into their next ‘era.’

This isn’t the first change of visual identity for Ninjas in Pyjamas — in fact, it’s the fourth. They had become well-known for their brown and gold color scheme and messy shuriken-inspired logo, so when they revealed their new neon-yellow, vaguely-recognisable emblem, it was met with some apprehension, to put it kindly.

Negative responses are to be expected when you change something that people have grown familiar with. That’s fine. Quite simply, it would be impossible to change anything in the esports industry without somebody getting upset. The criteria you need to fulfil in order to please everybody is too extensive and, frankly, insurmountable.

Ninjas in Pyjamas Rebrand
NiP
The old version of NiP’s logo (pictured left) was used from 2012 up until now, making way for a new iteration (pictured, right).

Think about what a designer has on their plate when they decide to tackle an esports rebrand. They need to create something new that: looks to the future, honours the legacy of what came before it, appeals to fans across multiple titles, condense the ethos of the company it represents, and looks good across physical and online mediums alike. That’s a lot for just one medium to pull off.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are best known for their Counter-Strike team, which set records from September 2012 to April 2013, not dropping a single map in 87 consecutive matches. Long-term fans will likely always come back to that period of time when they think of NiP. Short-term fans, however, are unlikely to be familiar with the impressive streak. Perhaps they follow the organization because of their roster in Riot’s CSGO rival Valorant, instead. NiP represents different things to different people and that can’t be avoided.

Trying to appeal to fans across multiple titles is a pointless endeavour. This is a problem that’s rather unique to esports when you consider it as part of the sports landscape. A football club only competes in football; Manchester United isn’t also present in cricket, rugby, and volleyball. They have more focus when it comes to their fan base, as well as the localization of their brand working in their favor. The demographics across esports are widely game-dependent and, thus, I believe esports fans don’t exist.

Ninjas in Pyjamas Rebrand Jerseys
NiP
Ninjas in Pyjamas competes across several titles, including CS:GO, FIFA, and Valorant.

Another unfortunate feature of esports fandom, generally speaking, is that there are plenty of fans of players instead of teams. I don’t attribute this to poor branding across organizations as much as I believe viewers just want to follow the players they feel are the best or most entertaining. Again, this is the inverse of the status quo in most traditional sports.

My message to those at Ninjas in Pyjamas is simple: Ladies and gentleman, you didn’t please everybody, but you didn’t need to. You’re better off setting yourselves up for the future in the way that aligns best with your mission and values.

You may have alienated some fans but you’re now well-equipped — if your decision-making behind this change is as sound as I believe it to be — to acquire new supporters while continuing to make your true, loyal fans proud. Keep pushing to be better, no matter the criticism you receive in the process, and you’ll enjoy another 20 years of growth.

Business

What is Dogecoin? The influencer-backed meme cryptocurrency dominating social media

Published: 29/Jan/2021 13:43 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 13:44

by Adam Fitch
Doge meme with the Dogecoin
Ryzhi/Atsuko Sato

It’s been an unprecedented start to the year — GameStop shares skyrocketed through a coordinated push from meme-loving Redditors, which led to trading apps restricting trading on the company to protect Wall Street. With this crackdown came the rise of another meme: Dogecoin.

The phenomenon behind these movements is that social media users, many of whom are not serious traders at all, all got behind a common cause to fight against traditional institutions. The majority are in it for the collective meme rather than the potential financial upside, something we’ve never seen before on this scale.

As with all things on social media, things moved fast with the GameStop meme that looked to push its stock price “to the moon.” From the value rising from $4.13 to $492.02 in just a year, to brokers deciding to interject to protect hedge funds, a lot has happened. Dexerto has covered the entire $GME stock saga to keep you in the know.

With the capabilities of meme traders in flux, albeit for an unknown amount of time, a lot of social media users are being ushered towards the next meme by influencers. Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was started as a joke, is now on the rise. But what exactly is it and why is it on the up?

What is Dogecoin?

Doge Meme
Photo: Atsuko Sato
The legendary Doge meme is the inspiration behind the up-and-coming cryptocurrency.

With no cap on the supply of the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is an interesting case. Conceived as a joke between software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a means of parodying the rise of “altcoins,” the currency is being legitimized through the sudden uptake.

Dogecoin, despite being a meme, actually has a function: it can be used to tip people on social media as a means of rewarding them for creating interesting content. It’s based on other cryptocurrencies, namely Litecoin and Luckycoin, but the ethos behind it now is being a more accessible, less controversial digital currency.

It features the famous meme that rose to prominence in 2013, which was based on a photo of a Shiba Inu dog taken by its unsuspecting, innocent owner. Internet users highjacked the image, which frames the dog in an expressive pose, adding two-word phrases in the Comic Sans font for comedic effect.

Why is Dogecoin going up?

A lot of the social media users that got behind the GameStop meme are now transferring their attention to the next in-joke, and it’s at least partly down to influential figures pointing them in that direction. People have seen what can be done if they collectively get behind an initiative, and they want to have fun while doing it. It’s peak internet.

Influencers from all corners of the internet are banding together in an attempt to raise the price of Dogecoin, but perhaps the most celebrated endorsement thus far is from the founder of Tesla and SpaceX himself, Elon Musk.

Reddit and Twitter users have set an arbitrary goal for the cryptocurrency to hit a value of $1 per coin. At the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, it has risen astronomically in the past 24 hours — however, this only values it at just under $0.07.

The likes of long-time gamer and entertainment FaZe Banks and YouTuber Corinna Kopf have also gotten behind the meme-inspired currency and, if social media users have proven anything in the past few days, it’s that they can’t be underestimated. Dogecoin to the moon? Probably so, but only until the next thing comes along.