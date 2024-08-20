Disney scrapping The Acolyte already is a spineless, short-sighted move

Disney scrapping The Acolyte after just one season is yet another spineless move from money-hungry executives, one that will most certainly come back to bite them as nostalgia runs dry.

There’s no denying much of the Star Wars fandom has become a toxic cesspool in recent years. Complaining for the sake of it, any shred of creativity is often stamped out by overwhelming swarms of negativity.

This was never more apparent than with The Acolyte. While flawed in its own ways, the show was all but deprived of oxygen from the very beginning. Simply for venturing into new territory, conveying original ideas – ideas that honestly aren’t even that new for fans of the expanded universe – the series was bullied beyond belief.

Helmed by the first female showrunner in Star Wars history, and led by a queer woman of color, immature backlash was mounting before the show could even prove its value.

Now, with Disney execs pulling the plug, refusing to support its most creative live-action endeavor in years, the IP is left at a crossroads once again. Promote innovative ideas and original, diverse content? Why do that when they can take the other path and sell through hits of nostalgia?

Wringing IP dry

The worst offense in canceling The Acolyte is Disney’s ongoing refusal to back original ideas in the Star Wars universe. The Acolyte was fresh. The first rendition of the High Republic era on the silver screen, something book readers were told may never happen when the canonical timeline first stretched back.

It presented new worlds, new characters, new twists on age-old ideologies, beyond all, it was a new direction for the franchise. While it obviously had ties to all that’s come before, for the most part, it stood tall on its own merits, not merely relying on throwbacks and Easter eggs to draw an audience.

Had these all been fleshed out over a second season, there’s every chance it could have irrevocably changed the course of the IP. We no longer have that chance as rather than trying something original, we’re falling back on the ol’ reliables once more. A creatively bankrupt move if ever there was one.

Lucasfilm/Disney The Acolyte took Star Wars in a new direction, but backlash has seemingly made Disney averse to innovation.

While Star Wars has had its moments with flashes of creativity like Visions, for the most part, recent endeavors have almost entirely sought to play the same chords we’ve heard for decades now.

At what point have we seen enough of the Skywalkers? How many times can stories be set in the same periods on the same planets when there are thousands of years and countless worlds to ponder? For some of us, myself included, we were tired years ago. What happens when that exhaustion sweeps the wider community?

Have the execs considered a future where fans simply stop showing up for the same cut-and-dry rehashes?

With Acolyte’s cancellation, it reads as another sign those steering the ship simply don’t care.

Not without its faults

Obviously, it wouldn’t be fair to say The Acolyte was perfect. Far from it. The series no doubt had its issues, whether that be pacing, clunky writing, or plenty more in-between, it was an all but objectively flawed project, regardless of how you feel about the broader state of the IP.

But did The Acolyte warrant its overwhelming backlash? Criticism to the point it was almost cultish, with influencers refusing to appreciate any aspect of the production. Outrage so mean-spirited it effectively wounded the show’s hopes of appealing to a wider audience. Put simply, no, The Acolyte should not have garnered such hostility.

Rather than defending its own product, however, Disney has taken the coward’s way out, aligning with the toxic crowd in issuing a lethal blow to the series as this portion of the community gets its way once again.

Will The Acolyte continue elsewhere?

Of course, there’s always the chance the narrative continues, just not on Disney+. RenewTheAcolyte is already trending far and wide across social media from heartbroken fans.

Clearly, The Acolyte wasn’t a cheap show to make. With a stacked cast and an emphasis on practical effects, the budget ballooned. This is one understandable argument against picking the show back up for Season 2.

But could the story continue in another form? Be it an animated series, comic books, novels, hell, even audiobooks as we’ve seen throughout the High Republic phases. Of course, anything is possible and if the audience demand is there, it’s entirely likely we haven’t seen the last of The Acolyte’s plot threads just yet.

We already know Jecki and Yord are set to feature in a new Young Adult novel in 2026, so there’s still more content in the pipeline. Just not in the form of a big-budget live-action series.

