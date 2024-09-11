Is GM Connected in NHL 25? Franchise mode feature explained

A long-awaited reunion with GM Connected is regularly at the top of NHL fans’ wish lists. However, that wait continues in NHL 25.

GM Connected was first introduced in NHL 13 and allowed players to take control of a team and go up against up to 29 other human-controlled managers. The game mode appeared again in NHL 14, as well as NHL 15 and NHL Legacy for the PS3/Xbox 360, but hasn’t returned since.

Ironically, other EA franchises have a Franchise Mode with online capabilities. Online Franchise has been a staple of the Madden series for years, making it possible for friends to go up against each other and control their favorite team.

In addition, College Football 25 online Dynasty opens the door for players to rebuild college programs and race to become the first ones to win a National Championship. Hockey fans feel left out, and that feeling will remain in NHL 25.

Will Online Franchise be in NHL 25?

EA Sports

EA Sports community manager Aljo confirmed that NHL 25 will not have Connected GM. “While Connected Franchise is not coming to NHL 25, we understand how important this is to the community, and we have dedicated resources investigating what is possible for the future,” Aljo said.

Aljo also cited a statement that NHL senior creative director Mike Englehart made in an interview with Dexerto last year: “We are spending a lot of time this year connecting with what the community wants…we know there are big ticket items on there, and I just tell you, we’re talking about that stuff.”

Without a concrete roadmap, we don’t know how many years we are from finally seeing the game mode. EA plans to reveal more about Franchise Mode in a future blog post.

Previously, EA revealed new gameplay features coming to NHL 25, including skill-based one-timers, goalie improvements, an overhauled hitting system, and sustained pressure system adjustments.