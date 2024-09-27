Here’s everything you need to know about starting a fight, a tradition of hockey, in NHL 25.

One time-honored tradition in the game of hockey is the fight. Fights happen for several reasons in the real thing, whether it be taking exception to an opposing team’s hit, or simply trying to get teammates up and animated.

Much like in the real sports, NHL 25 players can spar in fights. And, there’s a not-so hidden benefit to fighting, as the side that wins will receive a stamina re-charge after it’s complete.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s a look at how to start a fight in NHL 25, plus the controls for fighting.

EA Sports

How to initiate a fight in NHL 25

For NHL 24, one can attempt to start a fight in several days. But, the easiest way to do this is by double-tapping Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) during the faceoff.

This will give the other player the option or the CPU the option to accept the fight. But, also keep in mind that the opponent doesn’t necessarily have to accept the invitation. Some players in online action simply won’t take the bait.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, laying a big hit on an opposing player during the play can trigger a fight. This, we should note, won’t trigger a fight very often but it’s another way to get one going.

Another option is to shoot the puck on the net after the whistle has blown and play has stopped. This is a major no-no in hockey. Usually, this can be done on an offsides call.

EA Sports

Fight controls in NHL 25

Now that you know how to start a fight, let’s briefly go over the controls for fights in NHL 25:

Article continues after ad

Fake Grab : LT/L2

: LT/L2 Uppercut: Right Stick (Down)

Right Stick (Down) Pull : Left Stick (Down)

: Left Stick (Down) Dodge : RT/R2

: RT/R2 Grab : LT/L2 (Hold)

: LT/L2 (Hold) Overhand Punch : Right Stick (Up)

: Right Stick (Up) Push : Left Stick (Up)

: Left Stick (Up) Block/Lean Back: RT/R2 (Hold)

It’s always a good idea to be quick-triggered in fights and take advantage of the opposition when vulnerable. Make sure to dodge, or don’t be overly aggressive when trying to punch. Pick your spots wisely.

Be sure to check out ratings for the best players in NHL 25.