Steelers fans throw shade at Kenny Pickett after Russell Wilson’s signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a one-year contract with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Fans are celebrating the suspected end of the Kenny Pickett era.

Wilson, 35, spent ten successful years with the Seattle Seahawks before suffering back-to-back disastrous campaigns in Denver.

He arrives in Pittsburgh with a chance at rebuilding his image, and in doing so, Wilson has effectively put an end to Pickett’s time as the starter.

Now, the fanbase is praising the Wilson signing. Or better put, it is celebrating that Pickett presumably won’t be taking snaps next season.

Steelers fans and analysts roast Kenny Pickett

Stephen A. Smith, a noted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, threw shots at Pickett during the March 11 episode of First Take.

Mark Madden of Triblive isn’t entertaining the notion that the Steelers failed Kenny Pickett.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic says that signing Wilson confirms Pickett’s time as the starter is “all but over.”

Using a famous Seinfeld clip, the BetMGM X account explains why the Steelers chose to sign Wilson.

One Steelers site gave the franchise a pat on the back for its willingness to move on from the Pickett experiment.

Although the Steelers haven’t outright said that Wilson will start over Pickett, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes it’s a foregone conclusion.

If Pittsburgh relegates Pickett to the backup role in 2024, as is expected, it appears his hourglass is running low with the organization.

Fans of the franchise bought into the Pickett hype during his rookie campaign. However, the 2022 first-round pick regressed mightily last season.

Based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction, this is a move that inspires optimism for Steelers fans next season.

After a 10-7 campaign in 2023, the offense gets a proven, albeit aging, commodity at quarterback. Ideally, it will be enough to get them further in the postseason.