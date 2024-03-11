Pat McAfee celebrates Baker Mayfield’s mega $100M contract

Baker Mayfield signed a sizable three-year, $100 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and got plenty of salutes, including from retired NFL star Pat McAfee.

Mayfield will stay with the Buccaneers after leading them to a Wild Card upset over the 2022 NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles last fall.

The Oklahoma product bounced back from a down 2022 season and earned every penny of his new deal. To which, McAfee and the NFL world gave him his just due.

NFL aficionados & analysts praise Baker Mayfield deal

News broke on Sunday afternoon that the Bucs tacked on Mayfield for three more years.

With $5 million in annual incentives, his potential earnings could total $115 million.

Article continues after ad

McAfee loudly congratulated Mayfield on X shortly after catching wind of the deal:

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins also took time to give Mayfield a shout-out:

Even fans, who’ve raked Mayfield over the coals for everything from his ego to his prior shortcomings as an efficient and downfield passer are giving credit where credit is due:

Article continues after ad

After all of the scrutiny that Mayfield has received in his six-year NFL career, his triumph comes at a deserving time.

Mayfield threw for 4,044 passing yards in 2023, his first time breaching the 4,000-yard marker. He also notched 28 passing TD’s with a respectable 1.8 interception percentage.

Article continues after ad

The 28-year-old now adds some serious change to his bank account. Love from the football world has got to be a pleasing cherry on top of his career day.