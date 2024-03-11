Four teams that should target Bengals WR Tee Higgins

The Bengals could shop Tee Higgins this offseason. These four teams make the most sense in a potential trade.

The Cincinnati Bengals hit wide receiver Tee Higgins with the franchise tag ahead of NFL free agency. Higgins has since requested a trade. These four teams should consider making an offer.

The Bengals suffered a disappointing 2023 campaign, marred by injury, including a season-ender for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

The team’s pair of elite wideouts, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, each missed some time with their own ailments during the NFL regular season.

While the team is already planning for a massive Chase extension next year, Higgins entered this off-season without a contract and was given the franchise tag.

According to Higgins, the front office hasn’t spoken with him about a contract extension at any point in the past 12 months. He is now requesting a trade.

Which teams could trade for WR Tee Higgins?

If the Bengals shop Tee Higgins, these four teams make the most sense in a potential trade.

1. Detroit Lions

The Lions employ one of the best slot receivers in the NFL in Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the rest of the depth chart lacks. Tee Higgins would give Detroit a difference-maker downfield.

It also provides quarterback Jared Goff with a lethal three-headed attack in the passing game, as Higgins, St. Brown, and tight end Sam LaPorta would instantly be a top trio in the league.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers went all in on Bryce Young at last year’s draft. In doing so, the team sent away superstar wideout D.J. Moore.

Young suffered from a lackluster pass-catching group in his rookie campaign, so trading for Tee Higgins would go a long way toward correcting the issue.

Higgins’ jump-ball prowess will give Young a reliable target downfield and in the red zone. Carolina isn’t flush with cap space, but the front office can make it work.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could lose Marquise “Hollywood” Brown this off-season, potentially leaving Kyler Murray without a premier pass catcher.

A trade for Tee Higgins would be a quick fix. His skill set is similar to that of DeAndre Hopkins, Murray’s former go-to target in Arizona.

The Cardinals have $54 million in available cap space and several draft picks to use in trade talks with the Bengals.

4. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene in year one, leading the Texans to a shocking postseason berth and a playoff victory on top of it. But the wide receiver position can stand to add another game-changing talent.

When healthy, Nico Collins and Tank Dell dominated opposing secondaries in 2023. Drop Tee Higgins into the fold, and the Houston offense becomes that much harder to contain.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik decided to stay with Stroud and Co. for the upcoming season — why not get him a nice, shiny gift for staying loyal? Higgins certainly fits the bill.