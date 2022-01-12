New World update 1.2.2 patch notes: PvP slow bug fixed & more

New World has just introduced patch 1.2.2 to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the update, including a key improvement to PvP gameplay.

New World is currently in the midst of its Winter Convergence, a time when Aeternum looks as festive as ever for adventurers.

But, for those trying to play large-scale PvP, things haven’t been so cheery lately thanks to some annoying bugs causing player movement issues.

Patch 1.2.2 aims to fix that issue, along with some other nagging bugs.

PvP slow and disease issues fixed in update 1.2.2

In recent weeks, you’ve probably encountered a situation where you’ve been in a War or Outpost Rush where you were in a near-constant state of slowness or disease.

Well, thankfully, this was only a bug and was not intended by devs to be as prevalent as it was. Update 1.2.2 claims to solve this issue.

These patch notes, “Fixed an issue causing permanent disease and slow being applied in PvP” among several other things.

For more on what quests were updated and what other nagging bugs were squashed in 1.2.2, check out the full notes below.

New World update 1.2.2 – full patch notes

These notes can be seen in full on the New World blog post, along with the January PTR update which should hit live servers soon.

General Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t gain more than 3 levels of Aptitude when crafting large quantities of items at once.

Disabled a short series of work-in-progress quests which were missing some aspects, most notably the rewards. These quests are being disabled for the time being, and they’ll be re-enabled at a later date. Players who have completed the quests in their current state can keep the XP and gold earned, but progress will be reset so you can complete the quests again for the proper rewards when they’re re-enabled. The quests affected are: Edge of the World Call Beyond the Void Stirs the Awakened The Cursed Blade Sensou no Ko

Fixed an issue where players were able to jump-cancel the bow firing recovery. There is now a .33 second delay from when an arrow is released before a jump can be triggered.

Fixed an issue causing permanent disease and slow being applied in PvP.

Fixed an issue to players sliding when animation cancelling Void Blade heavy attacks.

Fixed an issue where the wrong mob could spawn for “Guardian of the Light”.

Fixed an issue causing The Surgeon, Pit Lord Daehi, Baines, and Mordici The Mortician to not drop battle trophy materials.

Make sure to stay tuned here at Dexerto for more updates on the state of the game, including more on when we can expect new weapons to hit Aeternum’s shores.