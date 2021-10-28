New World update 1.04 patch notes: Server transfer, war exploit, faction tokens

New World update 1.04 was released on October 27. The patch notes address several issues ranging from server transfers, an exploit that was affecting wars, faction token increases, and much more.

The Amazon Games MMO, New World, has made waves since its release in September of 2021. With over an estimated 1.5 million players traversing Aeternum each day, there have been plenty calling for the game to fix some of its early issues.

The October 27 patch notes do quite a bit to address the communities concerns. But, will they be enough to keep players satisfied?

Here’s everything you need to know about New World update 1.04, including the full patch notes.

New World update 1.04 finally addresses war exploits

The 1.04 update is quite lengthy, as devs sought to focus on, “fixing the top issues our players have been hitting in recent weeks, especially those impacting wars” with the most notable fixes including, “resolving the AoE magic effect War exploit, the issue preventing players from being able to appropriately increase their Faction token cap, and beginning work on addressing issues causing invulnerability.”

For high-level players especially, the aforementioned issues have been major roadblocks to enjoying New World’s endgame content. Problems with invulnerability have been especially problematic for those wanting to play PvP.

But, it appears that these problems have been acknowledged by devs and addressed in the notes. However, it will be interesting to see if the problems have been fully addressed, or if players will continue to have issues.

New World update 1.04 patch notes

The notes are categorized into four main sections: Outpost Rush & server transfer rollout, general changes, general bug fixes, and speculative changes.

Below are the full notes, per the official post. These are currently live in-game as of October 27.

Outpost Rush and server transfer rollout plan

After the downtime required to deploy the 1.0.4 update, we will re-enable Outpost Rush and server transfers at the times listed below.

Server transfers

US West will be enabled at 2AM PT (9AM UTC) when downtime from 1.0.4 is complete. After we monitor Server Transfers in US West to ensure no new issues are encountered, we will re-enable it for the remaining regions at 2PM PT (9PM UTC). No server restarts are required.

Outpost Rush

South America: 2AM PT (9AM UTC) when downtime from 1.0.4 is complete.

After we monitor Outpost Rush in South America to ensure no new issues are encountered, we will enable it for the following regions at the times below.

US West: 10AM PT (5PM UTC)

US East: 12PM PT (7PM UTC)

AP Southeast: 2PM PT (9PM UTC)

Central Europe: 7PM PT (2AM UTC, 10/29)

Our goal is to adhere to the schedule above, but may need to adjust the timing depending on any issues (or lack thereof). We’ll keep you updated on our forums and through in-game messaging for any incoming downtime. Thank you to our players in US West and South America for helping us ensure these features are ready for the worldwide rollout, and thank you to everyone for your understanding and patience.

General changes

Removed the Everfall starting beach to funnel new players through the other 3 locations to increase the probability of new players and friends being able to start together.

The first house discount reduces the purchase price, but does not reduce taxes. However, the UI indicated to players that their taxes would be reduced, and it was only after purchasing the house and needing to pay taxes that they discovered they had to pay full price. We will compensate any player who purchased a house before the UI fix went out with 2,000 coins.

Slightly improved performance within Wars.

Slightly improved the performance of the Life Staff with changes to the passive abilities Mending Touch and Blissful Touch.

In update 1.0.3 we corrected a bug causing companies to lose income from owning multiple territories or from failed War declarations. With this update, we are reimbursing lost coin revenue. The Company treasury will be reimbursed for all lost coin revenue resulting from the issue. The revenue returned will not exceed the treasury cap. If a Company has been completely abandoned, they will not recover lost coin.

We increased the Faction token cap by 50% for each Faction tier. We made this change so that players can earn extra tokens even if they’ve hit the reputation cap and want to save up while working to advance to the next Faction rank. Here are the new values: Tier 1: 5,000 tokens, increased to 7,500 Tier 2: 10,000 tokens, increased to 15,000 Tier 3: 15,000 tokens, increased to 22,500 Tier 4: 25,000 tokens, increased to 37,500 Tier 5: 50,000 tokens, increased to 75,000



General bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Faction token caps were not increasing after players had completed the rank-up quests for their faction.

Fixed a rare issue causing world time to skip ahead or behind, which would subsequently cause a variety of issues across the world.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose houses they owned in Cutlass Keys.

Fixed several rare server crash issues.

Fixed an issue with the suspension/ban notification showing incorrect times.

Fixed an issue where players could use their world transfer token while they still had active trading post contracts, causing additional issues when the transfer resolved.

Fixed an issue causing some AI to not spawn in the world as intended.

Fixed an issue where Mrykgard Corrupted portals in Shattered Mountain were distributing higher tier gear than intended, and respawning faster than intended.

Fixed an issue where enemies in Myrkgard Corrupted portal events were dropping loot.

Fixed an issue causing an unintended animation when interacting with the bubbling cauldron housing item, and an issue causing the ladle object to not appear in the player’s hand while interacting.

Fixed an issue with Starmetal and Orichalcum ore veins where large ore veins were rewarding small amounts of ore and small ore veins were rewarding larger amounts of ore.

Fixed an issue where the War lottery timer would not pause correctly during the War lockout period.

Fixed the render distance of the Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin lights.

Fixed an issue causing the GM chat tag to show on non-GM players.

Fixed an issue causing armor textures to flicker.

Fixed an issue in the Starstone Barrows Expedition where the arcane protection was not protecting players from certain lasers.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies in the Amrine Excavation were invulnerable.

Fixed an issue where the Ice Pylon could stay on an infinite cooldown.

Fixed an issue where players could obtain rings that had two perks sharing an exclusive perk label, and shouldn’t exist on the same ring.

Fixed an issue causing the projectile visual to be absent from Ice Gauntlet and Ice Pylon attacks.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to complete a variety of game actions after fast traveling.

Speculative fixes

The fixes listed below are tentative fixes and mitigations. Our goal is to get these changes out and see if issues persist, so we can continue to work on them and address in a future update if necessary.