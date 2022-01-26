New World January update: Mutated Expeditions, Umbral Upgrade System

New World’s January update is live, and it improves the end-game experience by adding the highly anticipated Mutated Expeditions, the Umbral Upgrade system to upgrade gear, and more.

After being hyped up by Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek back in December 2021, Amazon Games has finally released New World’s much-anticipated January update.

Not only is it set to make the end-game experience better by adding Mutated Expeditions and a means for players to further upgrade their gear score using Umbral Shards, but it also makes fast travel more affordable.

There’s plenty of other bits and pieces too, including bug fixes, A.I and combat improvements, and more.

Mutated Expeditions

First and foremost, the patch is adding a new endgame feature called Expedition Mutators. Essentially, these items increase the difficulty of enemies found within existing expeditions, making them much harder to complete.

It also means that players will be able to find better rewards for their efforts, including better gear and resources and more gold.

In order to enter a Mutated Expedition, you’ll need to unlock the codex for it by completing a run on regular difficulty. You’ll also need Mutated Expedition Tuning Orbs, which can only be crafted once per week.

To keep things fresh, there will also be ten different difficulty levels and a ladder to see how your progress in any given Mutated Expedition compares to other players. The score is based on duration, kills, wipes, and more.

Umbral Upgrade System

New World players will also now be able to upgrade individual gear pieces that have a gear score of 590 to 625 by spending Umbral Shards. However, it can only be unlocked when players hit 600 Expertise for that item type.

Umbral Shards can be found in three ways. Successfully finishing a Mutated Expedition is the easiest way. The higher the difficulty and the better you score, the more Umbral Shards you’ll earn from the run.

You can also find them by opening Gypsum Casts or by crafting an item with a gear score of 600. But again, it only works if you’ve already hit 600 Expertise for that item type. It’s also worth nothing that items upgrading with Umbral Shards cannot be sold.

Decreased Fast Travel Costs

It might not be as much of a gamechanger as the other two features, but the developers have listened to community feedback and decided to dramatically reduce how much it costs to fast travel somewhere on the map.

To achieve this, they’ve lowered the impact distance has on the Azoth price. They also added several new fast travel shrines at the following locations:

Excavated Shrine added at Amrine Excavation

Starstone Shrine added to North-East wall of Shattered Obelisk Complex

Shiresad Shrine added outside entrance to The Depths.

Genesis Shrine added in front of Garden of Genesis

Melpomene’s Shrine added below Siren’s Amphitheatre

Lazarus Shrine added next to Lazarus Instrumentality

That’s everything you need to know about the standout features added in the New World January update. However, there is much more included, too.

If you’d like to look at the full list of patch notes in more detail, you can find them all below – courtesy of Amazon Games.

New World January update – full patch notes

Expedition Modifiers: Mutators Entering a Mutated Expedition Players will require a codex for opening a Mutated version of the expedition. On completion of a Regular Difficulty Expedition, players will receive the Codex for that Expedition and a one time reward of a Mutated Expedition Tuning Orb. Note: Players that are invited to a group that already has a codex and orb will be rewarded with both items upon completion. The Mutated Expedition Tuning Orb will not be rewarded on additional playthroughs of Regular Difficulty Expeditions.

Upon approaching and interacting with the Expedition Menu, players will be able to see the type of mutator available, the mutation level, Gear Score recommended to advance, and lastly if they meet qualifications for entry. Mutator Orbs are universal. Players can craft 1 per week and will be able to purchase additional orbs in the Faction Shop.

Scoring & Advancement Score is performance based, taken from a combination of categories. Score is also a shared value for group members. The following categories count towards the group’s overall score value: Time: The better the time, the better the score. Calculated at the end of a run. AI Kills: A target value for killing a predetermined amount of enemies within the expedition. Takedowns: A target value for killing “Named Enemies” within the expedition. Team Wipes: E ach team wipe during a boss fight reduces the score by a significant amount. Respawns: E ach respawn reduces the score by a moderate amount.

There are also Bonus Multipliers for run efficiency, minimal respawning/wiping, speed, and taking down all targets. These are calculated at the end of the Expedition run. The score ranks are Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Advancement through each Mutator difficulty level requires reaching a predesignated level of proficiency within the highest achieved level. Higher scores mean advancement to higher difficulties, which in turn lead to bigger rewards.

Mutation Effects Elemental Elemental mutations infuse enemies in the Expedition with a specific elemental damage type, increasing their resistance to that damage type, converting a large portion of their damage to that type, and giving them powerful elemental-based abilities. Hellfire: Hellfire infuses enemies with fire, allowing them to burn players who oppose them. Eternal: Eternal infuses enemies with void, granting them them abilities that debuff players or buff their void-infused allies. Promotions Promotion mutations grant creatures in the Expedition powerful new abilities. Savage: Savage AI apply healing reduction and cast damaging beams around themselves. Indomitable: Indomitable creatures persist through damage with life-stealing abilities and are able to summon a phalanx, blocking all incoming player projectiles. Curses Curse mutations apply dangerous effects to players, forcing them to work together to overcome the curse’s power. At the highest difficulties, Curses become Empowered, creating additional tactical challenges. Desiccated: Desiccated players will occasionally combust with elemental energy. When the curse is empowered, players will need to cleanse themselves by approaching the combusting player. Censored: Censored players will find their abilities turning against them. After players in the group have used a certain number of activated abilities, explosive silence zones will appear on all players. When the curse is empowered, players will lose natural mana regeneration and must enter the silence zones to regenerate their mana.

Umbral Upgrade System Players can upgrade individual gear pieces from GS 590 to GS 625, by spending Umbral Shards. Note we reduced this requirement from GS 600 to GS 590 based on PTR feedback and the desire to require Legendary items to engage in the Umbral System.

The ability to upgrade items of any type is unlocked when players hit 600 Expertise for that item type.

Players can acquire Umbral Shards via three methods: Expedition Mutators are the most efficient way to earn Shards. The higher the difficulty level and the higher the Score Rank achieved the the more Shards a player will earn. Opening Gypsum Casts, once the expertise of that type has reached at least 600 Expertise. Crafting 600 GS items, once the expertise of that type has reached at least 600 Expertise.

Upgrading any item via Umbral Shards binds the item to player. Expertise System Updates Players raise their Expertise from 590 to 600 through the current means; Gypsum Casts and random open world bumps.

Expertise is increased from 600 to 625 via the Umbral System.

Expertise Gear Scaling Any item that is purchased from the trading post or acquired through P2P after the January patch will have its effective gear score scaled down to the mid point of players Expertise and the items gear score if their Expertise is lower than the item’s gear score.

General Enhancements and QOL Improvements Whenever you craft a GS 600 item, if your Expertise for that item type is under 600 it will trigger an Expertise bump. This will be another great way for crafters to get their expertise to 600 (in addition to the already released Emerald Gypsum from Trade Skill Aptitude Reward containers).

If you get an Expertise bump from random drop in the open world, the loot ticker will now show which item gave you the Expertise bump.

If you get an Expertise bump from opening a reward cache, the opening sequence will highlight which item gave you the bump.

You can now craft the Topaz Gypsum Attunement Potion at any Arcana Station as well as any T5 Camp.

Increased the odds of getting Topaz Gypsum when killing enemies and attuned.

We addressed an issue where Gypsum casts were only providing +1 bonuses when opening above gear score 585 for an item. Now, upgrades from Gypsum Casts from 585 to 600 should be at least +2 except when expertise is 599.

To allow players more access to use Gypsum more freely as they acquire it we’ve removed the crafting cooldowns on Gypsum Orbs.