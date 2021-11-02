New World ban waves hit as players using gold duplication exploit are punished

Bans have begun rolling out for New World players who used the gold duplication exploit to gain cash unfairly.

New World’s gold duplication exploit has taken over and subsequently shut down much of the game’s core functionality.

All gold transference between players was taken offline on November 1, 2021, amid the crisis, causing a community outrage and a New World without a Trading Post.

In the wake of the issue, it seems devs will be laying down the banhammer on those who, not so wisely, chose to mint their own coins in Aeternum.

New World bans players who used gold exploit

In the wake of the devastating Trading Post removal and gold exploit usage, Amazon Games has reportedly started banning players who used the trick to get rich.

Advertisement

According to a post to the New World subreddit, bans have begun rolling out en masse for players that chose to cheat the game.

And, from the looks of it, the bans aren’t just temporary.

The post has gotten the attention of players, with over 900 comments and 3,400 upvotes at the time of this article’s release.

And for good reason, many have been extremely upset with the game’s many bots and cheaters, and simply want to navigate Aeternum on a level playing field. With these bans, it appears that we are one step closer to that becoming a reality.

Advertisement

Amazon Games has not yet officially said anything official related to bans. Once they do, we will continue to update this story and provide any other updates related to player bans in New World.

In the meantime, stay tuned to the other New World content here at Dexerto, including news, streamer reactions, and guides.