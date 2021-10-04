Jeff Bezos puts full support behind Amazon’s New World despite “many failures and setbacks”

Amazon Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos commented on New World’s successful launch, and he claimed that he couldn’t be more “proud” of the team despite many failures and setbacks.

New World’s launch has been a resounding success. It’s been so successful, in fact, that it’s rivaling Steam’s two most popular games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, in terms of concurrent players.

On the flip side, though, its popularity has been causing long queue times. The developers have been working hard to try to fix that by adding more servers and increasing population caps.

They’re also planning to add server transfers and anti-AFK features, which are expected to come in the coming weeks.

Still, that hasn’t stopped it from being a critical and commercial success. Jeff Bezos has only been linked to the game with memes. However, he finally spoke about the game on October 1st and threw his full support behind it.

“After many failures and setbacks in gaming, we have a success,” he said. “So proud of the team for the persistence. View setbacks as helpful obstacles that drive learning. Whatever your goals are, don’t give up no matter how hard it gets.”

To illustrate his point, he shared a link to a CNBC article praising Amazon for having a “smash hit” on their hands.

Then, he compared it to a Bloomberg article claiming they’ll never make a good game. “The two articles are only eight months apart,” he said.

New World is still in its infancy. However, players are already having a wild time immersing themselves in Aeternum for hours on end.

Once the developers start adding new content and features, including expeditions, mounts, zones, and more, it will only get better.