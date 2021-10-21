How many people play New World? Player count tracker (2021)

New World has maintained a steady momentum despite some of its initial issues, as reflected by its impressive monthly and daily player count. So, how many people play New World?

The new Amazon Games MMO, New World, has taken over the gaming world since its launch in late September of 2021.

Featuring realistic graphics, beautiful scenery, unique wars, and so much more, the game has given fans of the genre a lot to love, despite problems with the game’s queue times at launch.

But, with the boom and bust start, how many people are regularly hopping on to adventure in Aeternum?

How many people play New World?

According to MMO Population, New World has over an estimated 16 million total players and is estimated to have over 1.5 million daily players.

The site’s live player population chart shows an upward trend since the game’s initial launch, steadily growing day by day to reach the number listed above.

Such a rise, if maintained, can take the Amazon MMO to great heights.

Right after launch, the New World Twitter account posted claiming that “Over a million players entered New World on launch day. Each day after launch that number has increased…”

And, from the looks of it, they weren’t bluffing.

A message from the New World Team regarding launch, world queues, and character transfers. pic.twitter.com/wDSrlT8w93 — New World (@playnewworld) October 1, 2021

If the estimated player count data from MMO Population and the claims about the launch from Amazon Games are to be believed, this already marks an impressive start for the new MMO compared to its competitors.

How does New World compare to the competition?

According to MMO Population, here’s how some top gaming competitors compete with New World’s 1.5 million love player count. All figures below are estimated.

World of Warcraft: 2.22 million

Destiny 2: 1.43 million

Final Fantasy XIV: 3.25 million

ROBLOX: 441,181

RuneScape (Old School): 2.81 million

With the numbers New World has been able to achieve so quickly, fans of the game have to wonder if this indicates either an extremely impressive start, or whether it sets the stage for the game to drop off. Time will have to tell.

We will continue to update this article to reflect player data each month, so make sure and stay tuned on how many players are logging into New World each day.

