Are New World servers down? Server status, maintenance & updates

Occasionally, New World’s servers will go down, and this can be rather annoying for players looking to grind even further. Luckily for you, checking its current status is made easier on this tracker page.

Server maintenance is a regular occurrence in games that are always running, and we’ve seen titles such as Destiny 2 and Apex Legends experience random server outages from time to time.

With Amazon’s latest release, New World, the server status is going to be a top priority for gamers. There’s nothing worse than not being able to join a game.

We will be updating this page regularly as New World’s server outages are reported, so be sure to check back when issues arise.

Advertisement

New World server status

All servers are live!

New World was released on September 28, 2021, and while many players expected some sort of server outage due to the sheer number of players trying to logon onto the game at launch, Amazon Game’s Studios has been relatively stable when it comes to its servers.

Read More: New World crafting guide

However, this isn’t to say that launch day has been perfect, as the European servers were down for around 30 minutes or so due to maintenance, and server population late into the evening.

We will be restarting all worlds in the EU Central server (except Baltia, Tanje, Amenti, Ravenal, Utgard, Albraca, Hellheim, Hades) at 1:30 AM PT (10:30 CEST) to solve server stability issues. We expect downtime to be ~15 minutes. — New World (@playnewworld) September 28, 2021

While there’s no hope the servers are going to stay up over the next little while, we’ll have to wait and see.

Advertisement

How to check New World’s server status

If you’re looking to see if the servers are offline on your own, Amazon has a few outlets that you can take in order to find out if there are any current outages across the world.

Read More: New World leveling guide

Players can head over to the official New World Twitter account for updates, along with their dedicated server page with information on all servers/worlds.

It’s best you get up to speed with all the other features within New World with some of our content listed below.

New World faction guide | How to get the Waning Crescent staff | Life Staff mastery tree | Fiber and Linen guide | Fishing guide | Where to find sheep | Candied Strawberries | AoE Mage guide | Ice Gauntlet build | Leveling guide | Crafting guide