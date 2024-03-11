Rudy Gobert slammed with $100k fine for insulting gesture

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert got hit with a six-figure fine for an incendiary gesture he made during their loss to the 113-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Gobert turned to NBA referee Scott Foster and made a money sign hand motion, insinuating that the call on the play was biased.

Further, Gobert’s actions indirectly accused the officials of being bought and sold.

While a Tim Donahue scandal slightly stained the NBA’s reputation for credible officiating nearly two decades ago, the league office was not going to tolerate Gobert’s baseless antics.

Gobert pays for stirring up NBA controversy again

The French center got a technical foul from Foster in the game’s final moments. The longtime referee is notorious for having beef with several NBA stars including Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul.

No matter, Gobert had this to say after the game, per the Associated Press:

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert said. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year is not the only star who has qualms with the way the game is called.

Retired All-Star Paul Pierce recently came out and alleged that the NBA, and also sports as a whole, are “scripted” in this day and age.

Regardless, Gobert’s claim came without proof. Joe Dumars, the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations announced the fine earlier today.

Gobert received the maximum amount due to his prior infractions, including his infamous press conference in the NBA Bubble where he jokingly touched microphones to make light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

