Pacers Tyrese Haliburton slammed online for poor performance against Lakers

Tyrese Haliburton got called out by Indiana Pacers fans for his poor performance in their 150-145 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Haliburton only scored 12 points on an inefficient 5-13 shooting from the field on the night. The high-scoring game came despite Haliburton’s minimal impact.

This marked his third bad outing in his last five games, by his standards. It’s also followed a concerning trend that his play has been on following the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless criticized Haliburton for “doing nothing” to lift Indiana over L.A. Meanwhile, Pacers fans have concocted their own theories as to what could be affecting their franchise player.

One X user, ddpage369, attributed Haliburton’s defensive capabilities or lack thereof as the reason why the Lakers exploited him on both ends.

Another X user, cammysantana_, comically blamed Haliburton’s sluggish output on an “illuminati contract” conspiracy theory influencing his play.

Whether Haliburton is being impacted by areas of his game that need polish or external factors, Haliburton has looked like a shell of himself since February 22.

Before All-Star weekend, the Iowa State product was averaging 21.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent shooting from three while leading the league with 11.7 assists per game.

He’s cratered since then. The 24-year-old is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from outside. Haliburton will need to turn things around in order for the Pacers to find success in the 2024 NBA playoffs and keep their fanbase happy.

