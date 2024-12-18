NBA fan goes viral after team gives him free PS5 but quickly takes it away

A Charlotte Hornets NBA fan has gone viral after the team gifted him a PS5 in front of everybody at a game, but then took it away moments later.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s the season of gift-giving. Kids have written up Christmas lists, families have got presents stocked up, and there are sure to be some joyous celebrations.

For some, they just want what they’ve asked for, nothing else. Others will get unexpected gifts that could light up their day or completely ruin the celebrations.

Article continues after ad

One Charlotte Hornets fan thought their wish had been granted early after the team ‘gifted’ him a PS5. However, those celebrations were short-lived and it’s caused a scene on social media.

Charlotte Hornets apologize as viral fan has PS5 taken away

In the short clip, the Hornet fan in question was stood with the team’s mascot, Hugo, who was, of course, dressed like Santa Claus. The public address announcer said that he’d asked for a PS5 after “working hard” in school all year and wanted to work on his jump shot in NBA 2K too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, in the clip – which has gotten over 4 million views on X/Twitter – the team did hand the fan a PS5. However, when the cameras went off, he was asked to give it back.

“In this video my best friend&his nephew get called onto court for a special segment where they gift the kid a PS5 publicly… w/cameras off they TOOK IT AWAY and gave him a jersey,” X user StanUSMNT posted. “Take a bow Hornets, crushed the kid.”

Article continues after ad

The X user also revealed text messages from the kid’s father. He noted it was “super awkward” when a team representative took the gifts away.

After the video gained a fair bit of traction online, the team addressed things and apologized.

“The skit included bad decision making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize,” the Hornets said. “We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but exceeding expectations.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Hornets confirmed that they’d be giving the fan a PS5 and also a VIP experience to a future game.

Plenty of fans called the whole interaction “bogus” and “corny,” urging the team to make things right. Which, they since have and then some.

“Why would they not let kids know before giving them gifts they were gonna take away. All kids got jerseys just give those on court don’t pretend like you’re giving something big,” the original poster added.