Lakers get shocking Skip Bayless cosign after Anthony Davis record

The Los Angeles Lakers gained Skip Bayless’ favor after Anthony Davis led them to pivotal 120-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

The Lakers’ upset against the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference showed them to be a deep team with as good a duo the NBA has to offer.

One half of that duo, Anthony Davis, went off for 25 points, a staggering 25 rebounds along with five assists and seven steals on the affair.

Bayless, known as LeBron James’ biggest critic, put his disdain aside when assessing the strength of Davis and James, as well as their stacked depth chart beside them.

Skip Bayless pauses LeBron hate to laud Lakers

Davis became the first player to record a 25-25 feat with at least five assists and five steals since the league started tracking steals in 1973-74, as ESPN shared on X.

Bayless then applauded Davis and James on the social media platform for dominating the Wolves as expected of them.

On Sunday morning’s episode of FS1’s “Undisputed,” Bayless backed the Lakers as championship contenders.

He cited their full team makeup and performances against the defending champion Denver Nuggets as reasons for them to be feared.

“So all of a sudden, what you’re looking at is, you’re looking at arguably the deepest team in the Western Conference. And are they better than Denver? I don’t know, because they’ve lost eight straight to Denver, but six of the last seven have come down to the bitter end,” Bayless exclaimed.

Beside their two All-Stars, L.A. has an immeasurably talented supporting cast, as he touched on about D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reeves.

Also, Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie are proven scorers that have averaged over 16 points in the league. Gabe Vincent had a coming out party for the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA playoffs and Jared Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince are valued defenders.

With their overabundance of weapons, Bayless complemented his praise with a Tweet offering constructive criticism to a Lakers team he feels should be higher in the standings.

Bayless’ viewers were taken aback by his liking of the Lakers.

The cosign is a rarity from Bayless. The first sign of regression will likely lead to him scolding James and company once more. For now, the Lakers got deserved props.

