Draymond Green’s “selfish” ejection jeopardizes Warriors’ NBA playoff hopes

Warriors star Draymond Green is catching heat over his latest ejection as Golden State’s NBA playoff hopes hang in the balance.

Draymond Green received an early technical foul after jawing with referees immediately following the opening tip against Orlando. It didn’t take long to earn a second one, either.

Less than four minutes into the game, Green was disqualified from the rest of the matchup, leaving his team to fend for itself vs. the Magic.

Golden State won the game despite Green’s antics, tightly clenching onto the NBA Western Conference’s tenth seed.

Steph Curry’s reaction to Green’s ejection took social media by storm. A clip from the broadcast shows Curry covering his face and seemingly becoming emotional.

After the game, Curry spoke on the situation, emphasizing how much the Warriors need Green to complete their playoff push.

“All I’ll say is we need him,” Curry told reporters post-game. “So whatever it takes to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s gotta happen.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr piggybacked these comments by telling the media that Green “deserved” the ejection.

ESPN’s Tim Legler went even further by calling Green’s actions “selfish.”

“The only word that popped into my head is selfish,” Legler remarked. “This is a selfish move to do this to your team when they desperately have to have you.”

The latest instance marks Green’s 19th ejection in his NBA career. That is second-most in the league since 2000, behind infamous hot-head Rasheed Wallace.

If Green receives further discipline through suspension, it will be the seventh occurrence in his 12-year NBA career.

Without Green, the Warriors roster lacks a capable replacement defensively, which, as Legler alluded to, puts them behind the 8-ball in a stacked Western Conference.

Given how Curry and Kerr reacted to the ejection, it’s worth wondering if the Golden State locker room is growing tired of it, too. Green is playing his fewest minutes per game since 2013, and has witnessed a step back in efficiency on both sides of the floor this season.

The 34-year-old’s bad habits are beginning to outweigh his production. And that potentially spells doom for a Warriors dynasty on its last legs.