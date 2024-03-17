Bucks fans lose their minds over Bobby Portis’ scoring outburst

The Milwaukee Bucks set an NBA record in the first half vs. the Phoenix Suns, and fans couldn’t believe Bobby Portis’ offensive outburst.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did not suit up against the Suns, but that didn’t slow down Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee offense in the first half.

After a back-and-forth opening frame, the Bucks began the second quarter on a tear. The team hit 18 first-half three-pointers, setting a new NBA record.

Bobby Portis was essential to the dominant second quarter, as the 29-year-old scored 25 points and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the three-point line.

Bobby Portis’ performance shocks NBA fans

Portis averages 13 points per game during the 2023-24 NBA regular season, so fans are in disbelief after he nearly doubled that in a single half.

Amid Portis’ hot streak, he was given a wide-open look from the three-point line and drained it. An X user offered a comical post to accompany the shot.

Another NBA fan pointed out the hilarious sounds Portis makes while calling for the ball, as the long-time veteran makes sure his teammates know he’s open.

Portis even yelled, “That’s for you, Hubie!” as he connected on a three-pointer. It was a showing of respect for Hall of Fame broadcaster Hubie Brown, who was calling the Bucks-Suns game.

Another fan compared the Portis showing to an all-time Michael Jordan moment — a play affectionately known as “the shrug.”

Many fans assumed the Suns would notch a victory against the Bucks without Giannis. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal were all in the starting lineup for Phoenix on March 17.

However, Portis, Lillard, and Co. had other plans in the first half. Fans will remember the 18 first-half three-pointers for years to come.

The scoring outburst by Portis, in particular, has caused a stirring reaction on social media. He’s a clear fan favorite for the passionate Milwaukee fan base.