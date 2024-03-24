76ers fans go wild after what Kelly Oubre did vs. Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers fans were mind blown after Kelly Oubre put a stamp on the team’s 121-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday with an unreal defensive play.

The 76ers (39-32) took on the Clippers (44-26) in a pivotal road matchup for their position in the Eastern Conference standings. Without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, the Sixers needed someone to step up.

Oubre did just that as a fast break opportunity for Los Angeles threatened to cut Philadelphia’s lead to four points midway through the third quarter.

The veteran small forward went up to the rafters for a key stop against one of the league’s highest flyers.

Kelly Oubre skies for huge block on Paul George

Clippers All-Star Paul George ignited a 2-on-1 fast break with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter. George decided to go up for a tomahawk dunk but Oubre met him at the rim and blocked his poster attempt.

The emphatic rejection sent George to the floor and caused the Crypto.com arena to erupt. The 19,370 people in attendance let out one of the biggest reactions of the season for the opposing team and Sixers fans marveled at the play on X afterward.

One fan, @mccrystal_alex, called the block “absolutely ridiculous.”

Other NBA enthusiasts labeled the highlight as “beautiful” and trolled George for “crying” to the referees for not calling a foul on the play.

Oubre’s block gave the 76ers the boost they needed to hold on to their narrow lead. Though he didn’t score for the rest of the game, he jolted the Sixers toward breaking the game open in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia went on to outscore L.A. 33-24 in the final 12 minutes of action. They now own a 0.5 game lead over the Miami Heat as the No. 7 seed in the East with just over three weeks before the 2024 NBA playoffs begin.

