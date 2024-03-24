2024 NBA Playoffs: Schedule, format, qualified teams & more

The 2024 NBA playoffs are fast approaching with only 13 games left in the 2023-24 season. Anticipation is brewing amid tight races in the Eastern and Western Conference standings.

There are 24 total teams battling for postseason berths. Only 20 will earn a shot at competing for the 2024 NBA championship later this spring.

The defending champion Denver Nuggets (50-21) are looking to win back-to-back titles as the No. 2 seed in the West. Last year’s runner-up, the Miami Heat (38-32), can reach their third Finals in the last five seasons this June.

Young teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Orlando Magic are dominating while former champions in LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors have taken a backseat, but they still remain threats.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming playoff slate if you’re looking to catch up on who’s leading the 2024 season.

When are the 2024 NBA playoffs?

The NBA playoffs begin on April 20. The NBA Finals could end as early as June 14 in a series sweep, but there’s a chance they’ll finish as late as June 27 in a potential seven-game series.

How can I watch the 2024 NBA playoffs?

National TV broadcasts of the 2024 NBA playoffs will air on TNT, ESPN and ABC. First round matchups will also air on NBA TV. The playoffs will also be available to watch with streaming providers such as Sling and YouTube TV.

What is the format of the 2024 NBA playoffs?

The NBA playoffs have four rounds. The first round, conference semifinals, conference finals, and NBA Finals determine the 2024 NBA champions.

The top eight seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences will qualify. The playoff bracket matches up the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 8 seed, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

The winner of the No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup will take on the victor of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 series while the No. 2 vs. No. 7 and No. 3 vs. No. 6 winners will square off in the semifinals.

Ensuing winners advance to the conference finals to decide the championship qualifiers in each conference.

How does the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament work

The 2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament will take place between April 16-19. Seeds No. 7 and No. 8 play a winner-take-all game to decide the No. 7 seed. The loser then goes on to face the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 seed elimination game to determine the eighth and final playoff spot in both conferences.

Which teams have qualified for the NBA 2024 Playoffs?

The NBA shared the most recent Eastern and Western Conference standings on X on Saturday.

Each team has played in at least 69 games and as many as 71. The bottom-three teams in both conferences have been eliminated from playoff and play-in contention.

The Boston Celtics are the first NBA team to clinch a playoff spot so far. They’re also on the verge of clinching home court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. The eighth-seeded Dallas Mavericks are still mathematically in the hunt for the West’s No. 1 seed while the East’s race is down to only the Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

