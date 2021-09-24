xQc tries to make custom NBA 2K22 character and the results are hilariously awful

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s attempt to make a custom NBA 2K22 character using the face scan feature went hilariously wrong. Not only did it look nothing like him, but it also looked like a caricature.

xQc hasn’t had the best of times on GTA RP lately. After labeling it “the most miserable experience” in gaming, he returned to his variety roots with various sports game titles, including F1 2021, FIFA 22, and NBA 2K22.

He’s had his fair share of hilarious moments on them. In F1 2021, he failed to overtake another car after calling it, which caused him to throw a fit and spin out. In FIFA 22, he got clowned on by an opponent.

However, the hilarious result of his failed attempt at using NBA 2K22’s face scan feature to make a custom character might be the one to trump them all.

The game takes a moment to process his face scan. But when it finally does, it gives his character a face that looks nothing like his. The complexion, hair, and even the facial structure bear no resemblance at all.

The funniest part, though, is the fact that his character’s head appears to be stretched, and its features are chiseled. If anything, it looks more like Handsome Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants than it looks like xQc.

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time xQc has experienced issues with the face scan feature in NBA 2k titles. He tried to do the same thing in NBA 2K20 and NBA 2k21, and they ended up looking nothing like him.

However, the result was even more bizarre this time around. The elongated head and thousand-yard stare made its inaccuracies even funnier. It left thousands of viewers in stitches, and now it’s doing the rounds on social media.