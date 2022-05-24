Toronto Raptors fans grill NBA 2K22 devs over recycled content after finding error

The NBA 2K22 developers might have some explaining to do after Toronto Raptors fans spotted a major error that seems to erase their 2019 championship victory.

The Toronto Raptors shocked the basketball world in 2019 when they emerged victorious against the Golden State Warriors to capture their first-ever championship.

Like every other sports franchise, the Raptors raised their championship banner to the rafters in the following season to commemorate their triumph.

With sports games such as NBA 2K being ultra-realistic by including everything from sweat on players to unique broadcast assets, you’d think the Raptors’ banner would be present. Sadly, that’s not the case and Toronto fans have taken notice.

Toronto Raptors fans call out NBA 2K devs

In a post on the NBA 2K Reddit, user Viqtor pointed out how despite the game including banners marking the Raptors’ Atlantic Division wins in 2015 and 2016, there was nothing for their 2019 championship.

“2K haven’t added the Raptors Championship Banner yet. Be surprised if they even knew we won in 2019,” the fan remarked.

Amazingly, players discovered that NBA 2K included championship references to teams who won after Toronto such as the Lakers and Bucks making the lack of respect to the Raptors sting even more.

“Another example of 2K devs being lazy af,” another chimed in. “I bet they really just copied and pasted the same arena from 2019 and never decided to change it.”

However, some players are claiming that the issue is only in old-gen versions of the game while others say it’s a problem in MyCAREER mode.

In any case, with fans continuing to debate the alleged banner snub, hopefully, the NBA2K team can make sure to feature it prominently with the 2023 version of the game.