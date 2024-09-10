This NBA 2K25 setting makes jumpshots much more consistent

Shooting in NBA 2K25 isn’t easy, and a lot of players have been struggling to hit their shots this year, but there’s one setting that makes scoring long-range buckets much easier.

This year’s game introduced a new setting called Shot Timing Profile, which lets players fine-tune how forgiving their shooting is. You can still use Difficulty-Based shooting as in previous games, but there’s also the option to pick between Low Risk, Normal Risk, and High Risk.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to hit as many shots as possible, the High Risk-Reward setting is the best to use. When selected, it increases your green percentage exponentially on well-timed releases, increasing your overall field goal efficiency by minimizing the randomness of each shot.

Dexerto High Risk-Reward is the best option for those looking to become more consistent.

NBA2KLabs tested this setting and found that perfect releases go in 100% of the time, while well-timed releases are successful 60% of the time. In contrast, the Medium Risk-Reward setting capped at under 60%, even on a perfect release, and fell as low as under 20% on a poorly timed release. The Low Risk-Reward setting was even less effective, with most shots missing regardless of timing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The main advantage of Low Risk and Medium Risk is that it’s possible to make shots without having to green them. While this can be useful and serves as an important accessibility option, the trade-off that makes perfect releases almost half as effective isn’t going to be worthwhile for most players.

2KLab’s testing also revealed that shooting with no shot meter increases make rate by up to 20%, assuming you are timing shots well. Playing with the shot meter turned off requires practice and won’t be for everyone, but those who can master it will reap the benefits.

Article continues after ad

Playing with both the shot meter off and the High Risk-Reward setting will maximize your potential to make shots. However, this combination will be difficult for more casual players to adjust to, as you need to first master your jumpshot to use these properly.

Those wanting a more laid-back experience should still use the High Risk-Reward setting for their Shot Timing Profile, but will want to keep the meter on to make timing shots easier. Even with the shot meter enabled, you’ll still be able to make the majority of open shots and dominate the court regardless of mode or difficulty.

Article continues after ad