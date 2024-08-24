GamingNBA 2K

The best players in NBA 2K25

Chris Studley
Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K252K

The best players list for NBA 2K25 includes a lot of star power, including Anthony Edwards and former cover athletes Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker.

During the week of August 19, 2K began to confirm player overall ratings for the highest-rated stars in NBA 2K25. And as expected, there’s plenty of big games.

The list is littered with dominant vets like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, to younger names like Paulo Banchero and Jalen Green.

Here’s a look at the highest-rated players in NBA 2K25 revealed to this point:

List of highest-rated players in NBA 2K25

As of August 24, 2024, here’s the list of best players revealed so far, up to #11:

11Anthony EdwardsTimberwolves93
12Devin BookerSuns93
13Jalen BrunsonKnicks93
14Donovan MitchellCavaliers92
15Jaylen BrownCeltics92
16Kyrie IrvingMavericks92
17Kawhi LeonardClippers92
18Victor WembanyamaSpurs91
19Tyrese HaliburtonPacers90
20Ja MorantGrizzlies90
21Damian LillardBucks89
22Jimmy ButlerHeat89
23Paulo BancheroMagic89
24Paul George76ers89
25Trae YoungHawks89
26Tyrese Maxey76ers89
27Bam AdebayoHeat88
28De’Aaron FoxKings88
29Domantas SabonisKings88
30Zion WilliamsonPelicans88
31Pascal SiakamPacers88
32Karl-Anthony TownsTimberwolves88
33LaMelo BallHornets87
34Jrue HolidayCeltics87
35DeMar DeRozanKings87
36Chet HolmgrenThunder87
37Kristaps PorzingisCeltics87
38Jamal MurrayNuggets87
39Jaren Jackson Jr.Grizzlies87
40Lauri MarkkanenJazz86
41Cade CunninghamPistons86
42Jalen WilliamsThunder86
43Franz WagnerMagic86
44Derrick WhiteCeltics86
45Dejounte MurrayPelicans86
46Evan MobleyCavaliers86
47Scottie BarnesRaptors85
48Julius RandleKnicks85
49Brandon IngramPelicans85
50Alperen SengunRockets85
51Rudy GobertTimberwolves85
52Bradley BealSuns85
53Khris MiddletonBucks85
54Mikal BridgesKnicks84
55OG AnunobyKnicks84
56Jalen GreenRockets84
57Fred Van VleetRockets84
58James HardenClippers84
59Jarrett AllenCavaliers84
60CJ McCollumPelicans84
61Aaron GordonNuggets84
62Myles TurnerPacers84
63Zach LaVineBulls83
64Tyler HerroHeat83
65Draymond GreenWarriors83
66Kyle KuzmaWizards83
67Michael Porter Jr.Nuggets83
68Desmond BaneGrizzlies83
69DeAndre AytonSuns83
70Josh HartKnicks82
71Alex CarusoThunder82
72Jalen SuggsMagic82
73Herbert JonesPelicans82
74Jerami GrantTrail Blazers82
75Darius GarlandCavaliers82
76Ivica ZubacClippers82
77Jonas ValanciunusWizards82
78Coby WhiteBulls81
79Cam ThomasNets81
80Immanuel QuickleyRaptors81
81Mike ConleyTimberwolves81
82Anfernee SimonsTrail Blazers81
83Austin ReavesLakers81
84Brandon MillerHornets81
85Klay ThompsonMavericks81
86RJ BarrettRaptors81
87Andrew NembhardPacers81
88Chris PaulSpurs81
89Devin VassellSpurs81
90D’Angelo RussellLakers81
91Miles BridgesHornets81
92Naz ReidTimberwolves81
93Isaiah HartensteinThunder81
94Nikola VucevicBulls81
95Daniel GaffordMavericks81
96Nic ClaxtonNets81
97Jalen DurenPistons81
98Dereck Lively IIMavericks81
99Keegan MurrayKings80
100Jaden McDanielsTimberwolves80

The best players list in NBA 2K25 features a collection of household names, from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (#11), Paul George, Jimmy Butler (#22), and Jamal Murray (#38).

Additionally, the list includes NBA rebound leader Domantas Sabonis, assist leader Tyrese Haliburton, and steals per game leader De’Aaron Fox.

The top 100 also features notable second-year players, Derek Lively II and Victor Wembanyama. Lively II played a big role in the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference title last year, while the Spurs center averaged over 21 points per game and won the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama will begin 2K25 in the top 20.

The rest of the top 100, 10-1, will be released on August 26. Among the notable names yet to be placed in the top 100 includes LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and NBA 2K25 cover athlete Jayson Tatum.

