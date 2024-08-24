The best players in NBA 2K25

The best players in NBA 2K252K
The best players list for NBA 2K25 includes a lot of star power, including Anthony Edwards and former cover athletes Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker.
During the week of August 19, 2K began to confirm player overall ratings for the highest-rated stars in NBA 2K25. And as expected, there’s plenty of big games.
The list is littered with dominant vets like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, to younger names like Paulo Banchero and Jalen Green.
Here’s a look at the highest-rated players in NBA 2K25 revealed to this point:
List of highest-rated players in NBA 2K25
As of August 24, 2024, here’s the list of best players revealed so far, up to #11:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|11
|Anthony Edwards
|Timberwolves
|93
|12
|Devin Booker
|Suns
|93
|13
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|93
|14
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|92
|15
|Jaylen Brown
|Celtics
|92
|16
|Kyrie Irving
|Mavericks
|92
|17
|Kawhi Leonard
|Clippers
|92
|18
|Victor Wembanyama
|Spurs
|91
|19
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pacers
|90
|20
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|90
|21
|Damian Lillard
|Bucks
|89
|22
|Jimmy Butler
|Heat
|89
|23
|Paulo Banchero
|Magic
|89
|24
|Paul George
|76ers
|89
|25
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|89
|26
|Tyrese Maxey
|76ers
|89
|27
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|88
|28
|De’Aaron Fox
|Kings
|88
|29
|Domantas Sabonis
|Kings
|88
|30
|Zion Williamson
|Pelicans
|88
|31
|Pascal Siakam
|Pacers
|88
|32
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|88
|33
|LaMelo Ball
|Hornets
|87
|34
|Jrue Holiday
|Celtics
|87
|35
|DeMar DeRozan
|Kings
|87
|36
|Chet Holmgren
|Thunder
|87
|37
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|87
|38
|Jamal Murray
|Nuggets
|87
|39
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Grizzlies
|87
|40
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|86
|41
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|86
|42
|Jalen Williams
|Thunder
|86
|43
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|86
|44
|Derrick White
|Celtics
|86
|45
|Dejounte Murray
|Pelicans
|86
|46
|Evan Mobley
|Cavaliers
|86
|47
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|85
|48
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|85
|49
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|85
|50
|Alperen Sengun
|Rockets
|85
|51
|Rudy Gobert
|Timberwolves
|85
|52
|Bradley Beal
|Suns
|85
|53
|Khris Middleton
|Bucks
|85
|54
|Mikal Bridges
|Knicks
|84
|55
|OG Anunoby
|Knicks
|84
|56
|Jalen Green
|Rockets
|84
|57
|Fred Van Vleet
|Rockets
|84
|58
|James Harden
|Clippers
|84
|59
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|84
|60
|CJ McCollum
|Pelicans
|84
|61
|Aaron Gordon
|Nuggets
|84
|62
|Myles Turner
|Pacers
|84
|63
|Zach LaVine
|Bulls
|83
|64
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|83
|65
|Draymond Green
|Warriors
|83
|66
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|83
|67
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Nuggets
|83
|68
|Desmond Bane
|Grizzlies
|83
|69
|DeAndre Ayton
|Suns
|83
|70
|Josh Hart
|Knicks
|82
|71
|Alex Caruso
|Thunder
|82
|72
|Jalen Suggs
|Magic
|82
|73
|Herbert Jones
|Pelicans
|82
|74
|Jerami Grant
|Trail Blazers
|82
|75
|Darius Garland
|Cavaliers
|82
|76
|Ivica Zubac
|Clippers
|82
|77
|Jonas Valanciunus
|Wizards
|82
|78
|Coby White
|Bulls
|81
|79
|Cam Thomas
|Nets
|81
|80
|Immanuel Quickley
|Raptors
|81
|81
|Mike Conley
|Timberwolves
|81
|82
|Anfernee Simons
|Trail Blazers
|81
|83
|Austin Reaves
|Lakers
|81
|84
|Brandon Miller
|Hornets
|81
|85
|Klay Thompson
|Mavericks
|81
|86
|RJ Barrett
|Raptors
|81
|87
|Andrew Nembhard
|Pacers
|81
|88
|Chris Paul
|Spurs
|81
|89
|Devin Vassell
|Spurs
|81
|90
|D’Angelo Russell
|Lakers
|81
|91
|Miles Bridges
|Hornets
|81
|92
|Naz Reid
|Timberwolves
|81
|93
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Thunder
|81
|94
|Nikola Vucevic
|Bulls
|81
|95
|Daniel Gafford
|Mavericks
|81
|96
|Nic Claxton
|Nets
|81
|97
|Jalen Duren
|Pistons
|81
|98
|Dereck Lively II
|Mavericks
|81
|99
|Keegan Murray
|Kings
|80
|100
|Jaden McDaniels
|Timberwolves
|80
The best players list in NBA 2K25 features a collection of household names, from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (#11), Paul George, Jimmy Butler (#22), and Jamal Murray (#38).
Additionally, the list includes NBA rebound leader Domantas Sabonis, assist leader Tyrese Haliburton, and steals per game leader De’Aaron Fox.
The top 100 also features notable second-year players, Derek Lively II and Victor Wembanyama. Lively II played a big role in the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference title last year, while the Spurs center averaged over 21 points per game and won the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama will begin 2K25 in the top 20.
The rest of the top 100, 10-1, will be released on August 26. Among the notable names yet to be placed in the top 100 includes LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and NBA 2K25 cover athlete Jayson Tatum.