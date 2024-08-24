The best players in NBA 2K25

The best players list for NBA 2K25 includes a lot of star power, including Anthony Edwards and former cover athletes Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker.

During the week of August 19, 2K began to confirm player overall ratings for the highest-rated stars in NBA 2K25. And as expected, there’s plenty of big games.

The list is littered with dominant vets like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, to younger names like Paulo Banchero and Jalen Green.

Here’s a look at the highest-rated players in NBA 2K25 revealed to this point:

List of highest-rated players in NBA 2K25

As of August 24, 2024, here’s the list of best players revealed so far, up to #11:

Rank Player Team Overall 11 Anthony Edwards Timberwolves 93 12 Devin Booker Suns 93 13 Jalen Brunson Knicks 93 14 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers 92 15 Jaylen Brown Celtics 92 16 Kyrie Irving Mavericks 92 17 Kawhi Leonard Clippers 92 18 Victor Wembanyama Spurs 91 19 Tyrese Haliburton Pacers 90 20 Ja Morant Grizzlies 90 21 Damian Lillard Bucks 89 22 Jimmy Butler Heat 89 23 Paulo Banchero Magic 89 24 Paul George 76ers 89 25 Trae Young Hawks 89 26 Tyrese Maxey 76ers 89 27 Bam Adebayo Heat 88 28 De’Aaron Fox Kings 88 29 Domantas Sabonis Kings 88 30 Zion Williamson Pelicans 88 31 Pascal Siakam Pacers 88 32 Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves 88 33 LaMelo Ball Hornets 87 34 Jrue Holiday Celtics 87 35 DeMar DeRozan Kings 87 36 Chet Holmgren Thunder 87 37 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics 87 38 Jamal Murray Nuggets 87 39 Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies 87 40 Lauri Markkanen Jazz 86 41 Cade Cunningham Pistons 86 42 Jalen Williams Thunder 86 43 Franz Wagner Magic 86 44 Derrick White Celtics 86 45 Dejounte Murray Pelicans 86 46 Evan Mobley Cavaliers 86 47 Scottie Barnes Raptors 85 48 Julius Randle Knicks 85 49 Brandon Ingram Pelicans 85 50 Alperen Sengun Rockets 85 51 Rudy Gobert Timberwolves 85 52 Bradley Beal Suns 85 53 Khris Middleton Bucks 85 54 Mikal Bridges Knicks 84 55 OG Anunoby Knicks 84 56 Jalen Green Rockets 84 57 Fred Van Vleet Rockets 84 58 James Harden Clippers 84 59 Jarrett Allen Cavaliers 84 60 CJ McCollum Pelicans 84 61 Aaron Gordon Nuggets 84 62 Myles Turner Pacers 84 63 Zach LaVine Bulls 83 64 Tyler Herro Heat 83 65 Draymond Green Warriors 83 66 Kyle Kuzma Wizards 83 67 Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets 83 68 Desmond Bane Grizzlies 83 69 DeAndre Ayton Suns 83 70 Josh Hart Knicks 82 71 Alex Caruso Thunder 82 72 Jalen Suggs Magic 82 73 Herbert Jones Pelicans 82 74 Jerami Grant Trail Blazers 82 75 Darius Garland Cavaliers 82 76 Ivica Zubac Clippers 82 77 Jonas Valanciunus Wizards 82 78 Coby White Bulls 81 79 Cam Thomas Nets 81 80 Immanuel Quickley Raptors 81 81 Mike Conley Timberwolves 81 82 Anfernee Simons Trail Blazers 81 83 Austin Reaves Lakers 81 84 Brandon Miller Hornets 81 85 Klay Thompson Mavericks 81 86 RJ Barrett Raptors 81 87 Andrew Nembhard Pacers 81 88 Chris Paul Spurs 81 89 Devin Vassell Spurs 81 90 D’Angelo Russell Lakers 81 91 Miles Bridges Hornets 81 92 Naz Reid Timberwolves 81 93 Isaiah Hartenstein Thunder 81 94 Nikola Vucevic Bulls 81 95 Daniel Gafford Mavericks 81 96 Nic Claxton Nets 81 97 Jalen Duren Pistons 81 98 Dereck Lively II Mavericks 81 99 Keegan Murray Kings 80 100 Jaden McDaniels Timberwolves 80

The best players list in NBA 2K25 features a collection of household names, from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (#11), Paul George, Jimmy Butler (#22), and Jamal Murray (#38).

Additionally, the list includes NBA rebound leader Domantas Sabonis, assist leader Tyrese Haliburton, and steals per game leader De’Aaron Fox.

The top 100 also features notable second-year players, Derek Lively II and Victor Wembanyama. Lively II played a big role in the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference title last year, while the Spurs center averaged over 21 points per game and won the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama will begin 2K25 in the top 20.

The rest of the top 100, 10-1, will be released on August 26. Among the notable names yet to be placed in the top 100 includes LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and NBA 2K25 cover athlete Jayson Tatum.