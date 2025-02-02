Not even NBA 2K can believe the shocking Luka Doncic LA Lakers trade

The shocking Luka Doncic LA Lakers trade is so outrageous that it can’t even be replicated in a video game. NBA 2K25 blocks the move, with the Mavericks GM calling Doncic “untouchable.”

The NBA was left shellshocked on February 2, 2025 as the new Woj, Shams Charania, was first to report the most unpredictable trade of the decade. Out of nowhere, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Concic was handed over to the LA Lakers.

There were no rumors leading up to the news, no speculation of anything even close to this outcome. It all happened “in the shadows.” According to Shams, not even the players themselves had any idea such a blockbuster trade was in the works.

“I thought I’d spend my career here,” Doncic said in a statement the following day.

Not only have NBA players themselves been caught off-guard, but the entire sporting community. It turns out, the now-official trade is so ridiculous that it can’t even be done in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 doesn’t allow shocking Luka Doncic trade

When attempting to replicate the trade in NBA 2K25, Mavericks General Manager Jordan Hobson blocks the move. In their eyes, Doncic is all but “untouchable.”

“The only way I accept a trade for [Doncic] is if I’m blown away, and this one doesn’t do that,” the message reads.

The virtual GM thus values the Mavs’ biggest star more than his real-life counterpart, as the historic deal has since been made official. Moving forward, Doncic will now don the gold and purple jersey, representing Los Angeles on the court.

LA traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Utah Jazz was also involved as a third party, as they’re set to land Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, alongside second-round draft picks from the Clippers, Lakers, and Mavs in 2025.

At just 25 years of age, Doncic has already become a legend on the court with a clutch factor beyond belief. He’s been to five straight All-Star games and has largely helped carry the Mavs to the Playoffs in recent years.

He was given the nod as Rookie of the Year during his first season but has only continued to evolve his game since. Through the 2023-2024 season, he led the entire league as the highest scorer.

What makes the sudden trade all the more shocking is the fact Doncic was on the cusp of a Supermax contract. By staying put in Dallas, he was on his way to earning the biggest possible salary, a move most believed to be a given considering his value for the team.

The LA Lakers are next scheduled to compete on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, though given a recent injury, it’s unclear exactly when Doncic will return to the court.