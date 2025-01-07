NBA 2K25 Update 4.0 patch notes: Season 4 changes explained

NBA 2K25 has just released its first major update since November in preparation for the start of Season 4 on January 10. Filled with fixes and changes that should improve the overall experience, it marks the beginning of the next major step for the game.

The release of 2K25 back in September was a controversial one and reception was decidedly mixed, but it did introduce a ton of new tools to add realism and playability options. These have been further tuned in the latest update, hopefully improving what the game actually feels like to play.

Additionally, there have been significant changes to player likenesses, including entirely new scans for many players, as well as new hairstyles and general visual updates.

With plenty to jump into, here’s everything you need to know about the 4.0 Update and what changes you can expect to see.

Here are the full patch notes for the 4.0 Update:

General

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 4, launching on Friday, January 10th, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when changing lineups in Play Now Online

Player rankings will now sort correctly on the Friends tab of the Leaderboard screen in Play Now Online

The logo scale on the Los Angeles Clippers City court floor has been corrected

The official Emirates NBA Cup court floor has been updated for accuracy

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update): Atlanta Hawks (sponsor patch update) Brooklyn Nets (sponsor patch update) Chicago Bulls (Bob Love commemorative patch) Indiana Pacers (sponsor patch update) Washington Wizards (sponsor patch update)

The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Rebecca Allen (dynamic hair) Shakira Austin (dynamic hair) LaMelo Ball (new player scan) Jamison Battle (new player scan) Kalani Brown (dynamic hair) Kwame Brown (dynamic hair) Bilal Coulibaly (general likeness update) Joel Embiid (hairstyle update) Enrique Freeman (dynamic hair) Joyner Holmes (dynamic hair) Juwan Howard (general likeness update) Moriah Jefferson (dynamic hair) Sika Koné (new player scan) Jared McCain (dynamic hair) Jade Melbourne (new player scan) Brandin Podziemski (general likeness update) Zaccharie Risacher (dynamic hair) Mercedes Russell (new player scan) Tidjane Salaun (dynamic hair) Jermaine Samuels Jr. (dynamic hair) Marcus Smart (dynamic hair) Alanna Smith (dynamic hair) Dennis Smith Jr. (general likeness update) Stephanie Soares (dynamic hair) Latricia Trammell (dynamic hair) Sevgi Uzun (new player scan) Stephen Curry (hairstyle update) Julie Vanloo (new player scan) Coby White (hairstyle update) Andrew Wiggins (general likeness update) Cecilia Zandalasini (new player scan)



Gameplay

Separated “Light Pressure” coverage into 3 bands (Weak, Moderate, Strong) for more detailed shot feedback

Trailing defenders will no longer be able to interrupt skill dunk attempts and force dunkers into layups when bumping them from behind

Adjusted the restitution between the ball and rim to better reflect real-life physics and reduce the frequency of excessively long rebounds on missed shots

Enabled the Offensive 3 Seconds rule for 1v1 Proving Grounds and 1v1 Ante-Up games

City/Pro-Am/Rec/Theater/Proving Grounds

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved an issue that could prevent REP multipliers from being applied correctly after transitioning to the City from MyTEAM

All Pro-Am teams now have a chance for their Alternate uniform to be selected when on the Away side

Fixed a delay that could occur when changing clothing before entering a shootaround in Pro-Am 5v5

MyCAREER/Quests/Progression

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Maximum Overdrive badge slot from unlocking correctly

Resolved an issue that could cause some dynamically scheduled NBA Cup games to get skipped when simulating

MyTEAM

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent Breakout games from being counted

Updated the mini-game award icon visuals in Breakout

Fixed an issue that could prevent Favorite Plays from being saved when a new Playbook Card is selected

Resolved an issue that prevented instantly regenerated Exchanges from being available more than once while in the Duplicates menu

Various visual improvements have been made to the Auction House menus

Fixed a rare issue that could block progress during the Welcome to MyTEAM Challenges

Minor updates have been made to Player Card visuals and other menus across MyTEAM

MyNBA / The W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Resolved an issue that could block progress in MyNBA saves that used Start Today when NBA Cup games were on the schedule

Fixed a hang that could occur when attempting to contract the league to 18 teams

