NBA 2K25: How to turn shot meter on or off

Jumping into a new NBA 2K title means, players will have to once again find out shot meter settings work best for them and that all starts with learning where to make those changes.

When taking a shot in NBA 2K25, players will have a good idea how successful it will be based on the shot meter timing. Perfectly timed shots result in a perfect release. You don’t always need to have a perfect release to score, but those shots do create the highest probability of doing so.

In addition to timing, the shot indicator also considers how open a player is when they pull up for a jump shot. And every pro has a unique shooting form, so the timing varies. Similarly, players have their own shooting preferences.

So, whether new to the series or a longtime veteran, here is everything you need to know about changing the shot meter in NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 shot meter settings explained

Here is everything you need to know about changing or turning off the shot meter.

From the main menu, go to Features

Scroll down to the bottom right and select Customize HUD

On the Categories page select Shot Meter Shots

Once you are in the Shot Meter Shots section, you can customize the shot meter visibility, size, placement, and type of graphic.

It’s also possible to change the shot meter during a game.

Pause the game

Scroll over to Options

Select Customize Hud

Go over to Shot Meter Shots

How to change or turn off shot meter in My Career

And if you want to change these settings in My Career, here’s whats required.

From the My Career main menu scroll over to the MyPlayer tab

Select Animations

Once you are there, go over to Customize HUD

For more on NBA 2K25, check out our guides on September’s Locker Codes and all Season 1 Rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer.