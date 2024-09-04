NBA 2K25: How to redeem NBA League Pass offer

Here’s how NBA 2K25 players can unlock their special offer to get NBA League Pass for the 2024-25 NBA season.

It’s a new year of basketball and a new year of NBA 2K. NBA 2K25 officially went live on September 4 for early access, giving players their first look at what’s to come for this season.

Those who purchased the Hall of Fame Edition in participating countries are eligible to receive a subscription a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. But, owners of the game will need to follow a few steps first.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to redeem the League Pass offer for 2K25.

2K

NBA League Pass subscription for NBA 2K25

Individuals who purchased the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition are eligible to receive an NBA League Pass subscription. NBA League Pass is the league’s official app to watch out-of-market games from The Association, and can be accessed either on a computer, mobile device, or smart TV.

Article continues after ad

In order to redeem the NBA League Pass subscription that comes along with the game, here’s what 2K recommends players to do.

Article continues after ad

First, download and install NBA 2K25. Then, log in with an NBA 2K account or make a new one with the preferred e-mail of your choosing. These steps must be completed by December 1, 2024.

Upon doing so, one should receive an e-mail with a code and instructions for redemption in waves, but no earlier than October 7, 2024. This offer is available for new subscribers, as well as existing ones. Existing annual subscribers must go to ‘Manage Plan’ and then insert the promo code in the appropriately marked field.

Article continues after ad

Those who didn’t receive their codes after October 7 are advised to contact 2K Customer Service. However, one may not receive it right away, as the developer noted codes will be sent in waves no earlier than October 7.

Be mindful, though, that those who purchase the Hall of Fame edition can’t redeem the code past December 31, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Check out the new features in NBA 2K25.