NBA 2K25: How to get the Workout Warrior bADGE

Unlocking the Workout Warrior badge in NBA 2K25 is simple but easy to miss if you don’t know where to look.

Stamina is one of the most critical attributes in NBA 2K25 My Career. Even early into your career, we noticed that you will get significant playing time, regardless of which team and position you select.

This could be a problem as all created players only start with 85 Stamina. This is decent but won’t give you enough gas in the tank to always be in peak fitness. That’s why we recommend unlocking Workout Warrior as soon as possible because it boosts Stamina up to 99, grants a permanent turbo meter, and gives access to every body type for your builds.

Let’s jump into what players must do to take advantage of this helpful upgrade.

Workout Warrior badge unlock process explained

Dexerto

To unlock Workout Warrior, complete all 12 Gatorade Training Facility workouts. Players have a maximum of four workouts per week. You must get at least three stars on all four weekly workouts to receive a temporary turbo meter boost.

However, you do not need three or more stars on each Gatorade drill to get Workout Warrior. You only need to complete all 12 drills to unlock the badge. As a result, we don’t recommend repeating drills to get three or four stars as it will only add more weeks until you can complete the challenge.

Once you reach 99 Stamina, it becomes permanent. And you get two Stamina point upgrades per workout regardless of the results. Body builds in 2K are purely cosmetic. For example, even if you make your created player buff, that won’t make them any stronger.

Where do you go to do Workout Warrior drills?

2K Sports

All Workout Warrior drills are located at the Gatorade Training Facility, which is located on the beach near the bottom of the city. To make finding the facility easier, players can set a waypoint on the map to guide them there.

For more on NBA 2K25 My Career, check out our guide on whether players can request a trade.