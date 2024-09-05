NBA 2K25: How to create & import a draft class in MyNBA

Here’s an overview of how to create or import draft classes in NBA 2K25 MyNBA.

NBA 2K25 added new wrinkles to team management in this year’s game, as the RPG-themed MyGM returned. But, MyNBA, which allows a much broader overview of the league and online competition, will be in 2K25, much like other titles.

Much like in Madden and NHL, the 2K team allows for players to create their own custom draft classes. This is an important feature for those who crave for realism, since accurate draft classes can’t be added to 2K thanks to licensing issues.

Here’s a look at how MyNBA players can create or import a draft class.

How to import & download draft class

You can import a draft class in NBA 2K25 right before the start of the regular season.

Upon starting out in MyNBA, one will be greeted with three different options:

Auto-Generate Rookies

Create/Edit Draft Class

Load/Download Draft Class

Select one of the three options.

Auto-generate rookies enables the computer to randomly generate rookies, including positions and overall values.

Alternatively, one could select to create or edit a currently available draft class. Now, we should note that players can make one before jumping into a MyNBA save file. Go to ‘Features’ in the home screen, and then select the ‘Create Draft Class’ box. Players will be able to customize a historic draft class, make a brand new one, or just download one from the 2K Servers.

NBA 2K25 players can import a draft class either directly in MyNBA or the ‘Create Draft Class’ area. Just select one and then when the option appears in MyNBA, pick the correct draft class. We should note that as of launch, a slew of 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes were available. And, the ‘Hot’ section is sorted by the number of downloads.

