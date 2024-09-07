NBA 2K25: How to create a MyPlayer face scan

Here’s everything you need to know about creating and importing a MyPlayer face scan for NBA 2K25.

It’s been a time-honored tradition for NBA 2K games. Much like in past installments, basketball fans can import their own face scan into the game to make their MyPlayer in their own likeness.

However, NBA 2K25 players who want to do so will need a piece of software outside of the console game. Here’s a look at what needs to be done in order to create and import a face scan.

Creating & importing a face scan for MyPlayer

Before anything, make sure to download the MyNBA 2K Companion App. It’s available for both the Apple App and Google Play stores, and update for NBA 2K25.

The app is the same for 2K25. However, be mindful the app is updated, so make sure to update it if needed. Additionally, click the ‘NBA 2K(#)’ box on the top-right corner of the screen to make sure the correct version of the app is used. There’s three: one for 2K23, 2K24, and 2K25.

Once on the 2K25 version, select the ‘Face Scan’ box. Then, agree to the terms of conditions to proceed.

The face scan process will require players to have their smartphone scan their face, and it will involve aligning one’s face with a marker, then slowly moving to the left and right to ensure all the face is scanned. Also, be sure to do this in a setting with good lighting.

The process for the face scan can take a few minutes.

After that’s completed, enter MyCareer and create a build. There will be an option in the customization suite, under ‘Appearance,’ to check for scanned face data. This can be done either before starting a MyCareer file or afterwards.

