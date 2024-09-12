NBA 2K25: How Rebirth works in MyCareer

If you ever want to change your build in NBA 2K25 MyCareer, Rebirth makes it possible to create a new build with the highest overall you previously reached.

Every year, NBA 2K community members devote endless hours of research to creating the best MyCareer and MyPlayer builds. After finding the optimal attribute and height combination, players can spend VC to reach the maximum rating or play games to improve.

Once you upgrade your build enough, users can take their MyPlayer online and go up against the best of the best in The City games. There will be some instances where you spend money or time to perfect your build, but it doesn’t translate into goo performances.

Thankfully, Rebirth creates an opportunity for players to change their build without losing all of your work.

How to unlock Rebirth in NBA 2K25

The MyCareer Quest to unlock Rebirth becomes available once you have reached 90 OVR on a save. Players must speak to Ronnie 2K to get the Quest started.

2K overhauled the feature for this title. Anytime you use Rebirth to create a new build, you instantly unlock the maximum potential of your new MyPLAYERs to the highest overall rating you’ve previously reached.

On top of that, your Silver-level Badges will still be automatically unlocked once attribute requirements are met, and you’ll receive a Badge level progression accelerator. This saves the hassle of having to go through the grind again.

Where is Ronnie 2K located in NBA 2K25?

Here is how to locate Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K25.

Ronnie 2K will be standing right beside the player entrance outside of the Team Practice Facility.

Once you speak with him, it will start the Rebirth objective.

For more on MyCareer, check out our guides on how to get the Workout Warrior Badge and how to request a trade.