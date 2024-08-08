NBA 2K25 devs detail new Badge changes & modifications to MyCareer

The NBA 2K25 team confirmed MyCareer will have revamped Badge and Takeover systems, in a deep dive released on August 8.

With less than a month before NBA 2K25 releases worldwide on September 6, the 2K team released new details on MyCareer and MyPlayer on August 8.

Last year was a major one as far as MyCareer was concerned, as it introduced floor setters and performance multipliers. This year, basketball fans will want to get familiar with Badge Elevators and Cap Breakers.

Here’s a look at all the upcoming Badge changes coming to NBA 2K25, plus how the developers have revamped MyCareer.

New Takeover system

New to NBA 2K25 is a revamped Takeover system. There will be 72 different Takeovers in NBA 2K25 and each will run from levels one through five. At Level 5, a Takeover Ability will be triggered that will make one’s MyPlayer the most dominant figure on the court.

One can unlock Level 4 by using a previous level 30 times, and Level 5 can be unlocked by using Level 4 30 times.

Each Takeover has attribute requirements and this can be changed anytime between games.

2K

More customization over builds

Badges are getting an overhaul for NBA 2K25. There are 40 Skill Badges in NBA 2K25 with unique attribute requirements. The 40 are split into tiers, determined by height. MyPlayers can improve a badge by activating it in-game.

With fewer badges, the 2K team stated that they hope it will make each one more valuable. “Each is more all-encompassing, having a legitimate impact on the court,” the 2K team stated in the Courtside Report.

Previously, Hall of Fame was the highest level of a Badge. That’s changed for 2K25, as Legend is now the highest level. Legend has the highest requirement, but the largest reward.

There will also two other key components to Badges in NBA 2K25. Badge Elevators that can boost individual badges to higher levels. Cap Breakers, meanwhile, will increase attribute ratings above max potential “caps” set at build creation.

Badge Elevators can be unlocked through Season Level rewards. For Seasons 1-4, it can boost a Badge two levels higher. In Seasons 5-8, it will raise one by three levels.

Cap Breakers, earned through REP rewards, can be used to break the cap of a specific category. Thus, an 85 in an attribute can boosted to an 86, 87, etc. and give access to animations not accessible due to an attribute cap.

As far as attributes are concerned, those have been refreshed. There are five Physical attributes in the MyPlayer builder: Speed With Ball, Speed, Agility, Strength, and Vertical. Stamina has also been reworked. This attribute can be boosted through Gatorade workouts. One will start at 85, a workout adds two points, and up to four can be done in a week. Once a player hits 99 Stamina, it’s permanent.

Additionally, Key Games are back. Individuals will be able to select to play through important games. but the 2K team has given more control over which ones to play. There will be NBA Cup-themed Key Games, one centered around a build, or ones where the user will go up against the best.

There will also be 18 available Dynasty Badges that can be unlocked through Key Games. These help with boosting teammates, much like Takeovers have worked.

2K

Dynasty Rankings in MyCareer

The NBA 2K25 team stated it wanted MyCareer this year to have a focus on “dynasty.” Because of that, this year will focus on how one’s team stacks up with the greatest dynasties of all-time, including Michael Jordan’s Bulls and Stephen Curry’s Warriors. These trackers, called Dynasty Rankings, will work in tandem with GOAT Rankings.

There will also be a “Heart of the Dynasty” backstory, where players can unlock the MyPoints accelerator by completing four pre-NBA quests. These include the FIBA u19 World Cup and the high school championship.

Be sure to check out what changes the NBA 2K25 confirmed will arrive for the franchise’s gameplay engine, including a revamped dribbling system.