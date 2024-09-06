Is NBA 2K25 cross-platform? PC, Xbox & PlayStation crossplay explained

NBA 2K25 is a huge game that players on all major platforms can enjoy, across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even Switch, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you will be able to play with all your friends.

For that to be possible, 2K’s latest basketball game also needs to include cross-platform or crossplay, a multiplayer feature that allows players on different platforms to play together.

Just a decade ago, the idea of a PlayStation user playing with an Xbox user was unheard of, but it is commonplace these days, with many AAA games offering the option, like XDefiant, The First Descendant, and Madden NFL 25.

But is that the case for NBA 2K, or is this year’s game missing out on such an important feature? Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in NBA 2K25, including how it works on each available platform.

Does NBA 2K25 support crossplay?

NBA 2K25 supports crossplay between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. If you are playing on any of these, it is possible to team up or go against others also on these platforms.

However, if you are on PC or Nintendo Switch, there is no cross-platform support at all on either of these systems. PC players can only play with other PC players, and Switch users are stuck with other Switch users.

Dexerto Console players can disable crossplay in the settings menu.

It is unclear why this is the case for PC, as the Steam release of NBA 2K25 made the transition to Next Gen this year, meaning it is the same game as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

2K Games did not provide an explanation for this but reaffirmed on the game’s PC FAQ that “The PC version of the game will not have crossplay functionality with other platforms. Crossplay in NBA 2K25 will only be available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

As for Switch, that version is still the Current Gen edition, effectively making it a different game entirely from what the other platforms have. This would make implementing both crossplay and cross-platform extremely difficult, if not impossible.

That’s all you need to know about cross platform support in NBA 2K25. To learn more about 2K, check out the active locker codes, the 2KTV answers, contact dunk requirements, the game’s full soundtrack, and which notable players didn’t make the cut.