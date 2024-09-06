NBA 2K25 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S & PS5

Here’s a look at the controls for NBA 2K25, for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s a new year for NBA 2K, as 2K25 launched worldwide on September 6. The game also came with some new twists gameplay-wise, including a refined shooting mechanic that gives fans a new way to put home shots. But, what about the other controls.

Here’s a look at the basic controls for NBA 2K25.

Offense controls

Let’s start with the offense controls for NBA 2K25:

Action Xbox PlayStation Pass A X Bounce Pass B Circle Lob Pass Y Triangle Shoot X/RS Square/RS Call Play LB L1 Icon Pass RB R1 Post Up LT L2 Sprint RT R2 Move Player LS LS Pro Stick RS RS Pause Start Options Gameplay HUD DPAD (Up) DPAD (Up) OTFC Substitutions DPAD (Down) DPAD (Down) OTFC Quick Plays / Offense Strategy DPAD (Left) DPAD (Left) Points of Emphasis DPAD (Right) DPAD (Right)

We should note there’s a refined shooting mechanic for 2K25. Players can use Rhythm Shooting, by pushing RS down and then pulling it up to match the speed of the jump shot.

Defense controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Player Swap (closest to ball) A X Take Charge / Flop / Chuck B Circle Intense-D LT (Hold) L2 (Hold) Block / Rebound Y Triangle Steal X/RS Square/RS Double Team LB L1 Icon Swap RB R1 Cutoff Step LT L2 Sprint LT + RS (Tap) LS + RS (Tap) Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Hands Up / Shot Contest Right Stick (Up) Right Stick (Up) Onball Steal Right Stick (Down) Right Stick (Down) Hands Out Left Right Stick (Left) Right Stick (Left) Hands Out Right Right Stick (Right) Right Stick (Right) Intentional Foul Back Share Coaching DPAD DPAD

Offense off-ball controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Call for Ball A X Set Screen B Circle Rebound Y Triangle Tell CPU To Shoot X Square Post Up LT L2 Sprint RT R2 Move Player LS LS Off-Ball Cut RS RS

Defense off-ball controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Player Swap A X Take Charge / Flop / Chuck B Circle Block / Rebound Y Triangle Steal X Square Post Engage LT L2 Sprint RT R2 Move Player LS LS Deny Ball RS RS

Miscellaneous

Action Xbox PlayStation Timeout Help Touch Pad Coach’s Challenge Help Touch Pad

PC inputs will depend on which controller is used.

