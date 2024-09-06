NBA 2K25 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S & PS5

NBA 2K25 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S & PS52K
Here’s a look at the controls for NBA 2K25, for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
It’s a new year for NBA 2K, as 2K25 launched worldwide on September 6. The game also came with some new twists gameplay-wise, including a refined shooting mechanic that gives fans a new way to put home shots. But, what about the other controls.
Here’s a look at the basic controls for NBA 2K25.
Offense controls
Let’s start with the offense controls for NBA 2K25:
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Pass
|A
|X
|Bounce Pass
|B
|Circle
|Lob Pass
|Y
|Triangle
|Shoot
|X/RS
|Square/RS
|Call Play
|LB
|L1
|Icon Pass
|RB
|R1
|Post Up
|LT
|L2
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
|Move Player
|LS
|LS
|Pro Stick
|RS
|RS
|Pause
|Start
|Options
|Gameplay HUD
|DPAD (Up)
|DPAD (Up)
|OTFC Substitutions
|DPAD (Down)
|DPAD (Down)
|OTFC Quick Plays / Offense Strategy
|DPAD (Left)
|DPAD (Left)
|Points of Emphasis
|DPAD (Right)
|DPAD (Right)
We should note there’s a refined shooting mechanic for 2K25. Players can use Rhythm Shooting, by pushing RS down and then pulling it up to match the speed of the jump shot.
Defense controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Player Swap (closest to ball)
|A
|X
|Take Charge / Flop / Chuck
|B
|Circle
|Intense-D
|LT (Hold)
|L2 (Hold)
|Block / Rebound
|Y
|Triangle
|Steal
|X/RS
|Square/RS
|Double Team
|LB
|L1
|Icon Swap
|RB
|R1
|Cutoff Step
|LT
|L2
|Sprint
|LT + RS (Tap)
|LS + RS (Tap)
|Move Player
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Hands Up / Shot Contest
|Right Stick (Up)
|Right Stick (Up)
|Onball Steal
|Right Stick (Down)
|Right Stick (Down)
|Hands Out Left
|Right Stick (Left)
|Right Stick (Left)
|Hands Out Right
|Right Stick (Right)
|Right Stick (Right)
|Intentional Foul
|Back
|Share
|Coaching
|DPAD
|DPAD
Offense off-ball controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Call for Ball
|A
|X
|Set Screen
|B
|Circle
|Rebound
|Y
|Triangle
|Tell CPU To Shoot
|X
|Square
|Post Up
|LT
|L2
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
|Move Player
|LS
|LS
|Off-Ball Cut
|RS
|RS
Defense off-ball controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Player Swap
|A
|X
|Take Charge / Flop / Chuck
|B
|Circle
|Block / Rebound
|Y
|Triangle
|Steal
|X
|Square
|Post Engage
|LT
|L2
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
|Move Player
|LS
|LS
|Deny Ball
|RS
|RS
Miscellaneous
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Timeout
|Help
|Touch Pad
|Coach’s Challenge
|Help
|Touch Pad
PC inputs will depend on which controller is used.
