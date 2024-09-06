GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K25 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S & PS5

Chris Studley
NBA 2K25 MyCareer stock2K

Here’s a look at the controls for NBA 2K25, for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s a new year for NBA 2K, as 2K25 launched worldwide on September 6. The game also came with some new twists gameplay-wise, including a refined shooting mechanic that gives fans a new way to put home shots. But, what about the other controls.

Here’s a look at the basic controls for NBA 2K25.

Offense controls

Let’s start with the offense controls for NBA 2K25:

ActionXboxPlayStation
PassAX
Bounce PassBCircle
Lob PassYTriangle
ShootX/RSSquare/RS
Call PlayLBL1
Icon PassRBR1
Post UpLTL2
SprintRTR2
Move PlayerLSLS
Pro StickRSRS
PauseStartOptions
Gameplay HUDDPAD (Up)DPAD (Up)
OTFC SubstitutionsDPAD (Down)DPAD (Down)
OTFC Quick Plays / Offense StrategyDPAD (Left)DPAD (Left)
Points of EmphasisDPAD (Right)DPAD (Right)

We should note there’s a refined shooting mechanic for 2K25. Players can use Rhythm Shooting, by pushing RS down and then pulling it up to match the speed of the jump shot.

Defense controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
Player Swap (closest to ball)AX
Take Charge / Flop / ChuckBCircle
Intense-DLT (Hold)L2 (Hold)
Block / ReboundYTriangle
StealX/RSSquare/RS
Double TeamLBL1
Icon SwapRBR1
Cutoff StepLTL2
SprintLT + RS (Tap)LS + RS (Tap)
Move PlayerLeft StickLeft Stick
Hands Up / Shot ContestRight Stick (Up)Right Stick (Up)
Onball StealRight Stick (Down)Right Stick (Down)
Hands Out LeftRight Stick (Left)Right Stick (Left)
Hands Out RightRight Stick (Right)Right Stick (Right)
Intentional FoulBackShare
CoachingDPADDPAD

Offense off-ball controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
Call for BallAX
Set ScreenBCircle
ReboundYTriangle
Tell CPU To ShootXSquare
Post UpLTL2
SprintRTR2
Move PlayerLSLS
Off-Ball CutRSRS

Defense off-ball controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
Player SwapAX
Take Charge / Flop / ChuckBCircle
Block / ReboundYTriangle
StealXSquare
Post EngageLTL2
SprintRTR2
Move PlayerLSLS
Deny BallRSRS

Miscellaneous

ActionXboxPlayStation
TimeoutHelpTouch Pad
Coach’s ChallengeHelpTouch Pad

PC inputs will depend on which controller is used.

Be sure to check out how to make VC in NBA 2K25.

