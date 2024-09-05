NBA 2K25: All Contact Dunk Requirements for animation packages

For those who want to build the ideal Contact Dunk setup in NBA 2K25, here are the attribute requirements for each type.

For all the power forwards and centers, as well as some small forwards, the Contact Dunk is key for slamming one home under duress. But, keep in mind that certain dunk packages are locked behind attribute requirements.

This is important to keep in mind when in the MyPlayer build suite, simply because failure to have the required attributes could mean being locked out of an important package.

With that said, here’s a look at all the Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K25.

Here’s an overview on all these dunk requirements in NBA 2K25, starting with the Two Foot Moving Dunks.

Type Requirements Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 75+, Height under 6’5” Pro Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+ Elite Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 82+

These fall in line roughly with how the requirements were for 2K24. However, the Vertical requirement was lowered slightly.

Type Requirements Small Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 80+, Height under 6’5” Pro Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+ Elite Driving Dunk 99+, Vertical 80+

Standing Dunk Requirements

Type Requirements Pro Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10” Elite Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 90+, Vertical 70+, Height at least 6’10”

Alley-Oops Requirements

Finally, a look at the Alley-Oops Contact Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K25:

Type Requirements Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5” Big Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10” Pro Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+ Elite Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+

All of these can be found in the Dunk Style Creator. Go to the Animations screen within the MyPlayer customization suite. Then, select ‘Dunk Style Creator’ and get to work on a style build.

