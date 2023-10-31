NBA 2K24 players baffled as “worst” 94 OVR build spotted in Rec

A purely defensive NBA 2K24 player build has left players scratching their heads, as many are quick to claim it’s the “worst” 94 OVR build they’ve seen.

NBA 2K24’s The Rec is a melting pot of player builds and strategies. While diversity is the spice of life, sometimes, certain player builds leave the community baffled and questioning the logic behind them.

This is exactly what happened when a player shared their experience with what they dubbed as one of the “worst builds” in NBA 2K24.

Taking to Reddit, the player expressed their disbelief, writing, “Just played with one of the worst builds in 2K.”

The player provided context as to their claim with an attached screenshot showing the player’s build, which is overwhelmingly focused on defense, rebounding, and blocking despite being a 6’9″ Center.

In the comments, the player unleashed their frustration, writing, “His man camped the paint for the entire game so nobody could drive and he was useless as a dump off option as he has no finishing at all. He doesn’t even have HOF Brick Wall.”

With little to no points in offensive skills, such as close shot and standing dunk, the player seemed to be almost useless when the team had the ball in their hands. Yet, the player apparently called for the team to be better at shooting.

“He got on the mic and said it’s not his fault that his man is camping paint,” the player explained. “Said we need to shoot better. He finished the game with 1 block btw. Good thing he had 99 block. Welcome to Random Rec.”

Although the bizarre build ended up bringing down a total of 20 rebounds, the poster reported that the team didn’t even end up winning the game as the “man was literally glued to the paint.”

This build, which maximized defense while neglecting the offensive end almost entirely, left the NBA 2K24 community scratching their heads. Common criticisms included just reducing rebounding, blocking, and other defensive skills just slightly in order to free up a ton of points that could be spent on either developing a three-point shot or better passing ability.

The top comment in the Reddit thread even suggests that even the devs should step in, “At some point 2K gotta step in and put a message like ‘this s**t is a** start over’”.

However, not everyone was quick to dismiss the build entirely. Some users defended it, at least appreciating the player’s focus on defense, a rarity in The Rec. “This s**t is bad, no doubt, but I’m gonna give homey credit for at least maxing out red. Those dotards out there maxing green and/or blue with 25 defense & 25 stamina makes this build look like peak Mother Teresa…”

The Rec is always full of surprises in NBA 2K24, and this “worst” 94 OVR build is certainly one for the books.