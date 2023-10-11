NBA 2K24: How to complete 92 OVR Pyramid of Power Dwyane Wade Collection

NBA 2K24 players can now complete a collection for a 92 OVR Pyramid of Power Dwyane Wade in MyTeam, but this one will be a bit different as compared to traditional collections. Here’s what needs to be done to get the 92 OVR Wade.

NBA 2K24 players now have the opportunity to add Heat legend Dwyane Wade to their MyTeam through a new collection.

Individuals can collect 10 new Pyramid of Power cards, but players will need to work their way up through the Player Market and Agendas.

Here’s how to get all the cards needed for the 92 OVR Dwyane Wade collection in NBA 2K24.

Pyramid of Power Dwyane Wade Collection Requirements

To complete the 92 OVR Dwyane Wade collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, one must collect 10 Pyramid of Power players. However, this one doesn’t work like a traditional collection.

Those players are as follows:

Card Agenda Objective Cost 86 OVR Sapphire Tony Parker None. 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Clint Capela None. 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Tom Chambers None. 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Morris Peterson None. 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Joe Harris None. 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 88 OVR Ruby Zack Randolph Sapphire Agendas None. 88 OVR Ruby JaVale McGee Sapphire Agendas None. 88 OVR Ruby Isaiah Thomas Sapphire Agendas None. 90 OVR Amethyst Kevin Love Ruby Agendas None. 90 OVR Dominque Wilkins Ruby Agendas None.

We should note that NBA 2K players can buy the five Sapphires together for 59,799 VC.

In order to get the 92 OVR Wade, first buy out the five Sapphires. Then, a series of Agendas must be completed using those cards. From there, 2K players will unlock Rubies, which can be used to further grind in order to obtain Wade.

Here’s a look at all the Agendas that must be complete for the NBA 2K24 Dwyane Wade collection, sorted by card tier.

Sapphire

Get 10 assists and make two layups with Pyramid of Power Tony Parker in a game

Make four 3-pointers and shoot 50% 3-point% or better with Pyramid of Power Joe Harris in a game

Score 30 points with Pyramid of Power Morris Peterson in a game

Score 10 points in the paint and get three rebounds with Pyramid of Power Tom Chambers in a game

Get seven rebounds and make two dunks with Pyramid of Power Clint Capela in a game

Win a game using 13 Sapphire players

Ruby

Make 15 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Isaiah Thomas over multiple games

Score 50 points in the paint with Pyramid of Power Zach Randolph over multiple games

Make 20 dunks with Pyramid of Power JaVale McGee over multiple games

Win 3 games using 5 Ruby players

Amethyst

Score 40 points with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins in a game

Get a double-double with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love in a game

Make 30 dunks with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins over multiple games

Make 30 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love over multiple games

Win 3 games using 3 Amethyst players

Complete all the Pyramid of Power Amethyst Agendas, and 92 OVR Wade will be unlocked.

