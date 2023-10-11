NBA 2K24: How to complete 92 OVR Pyramid of Power Dwyane Wade Collection
NBA 2K24 players can now complete a collection for a 92 OVR Pyramid of Power Dwyane Wade in MyTeam, but this one will be a bit different as compared to traditional collections. Here’s what needs to be done to get the 92 OVR Wade.
NBA 2K24 players now have the opportunity to add Heat legend Dwyane Wade to their MyTeam through a new collection.
Individuals can collect 10 new Pyramid of Power cards, but players will need to work their way up through the Player Market and Agendas.
Here’s how to get all the cards needed for the 92 OVR Dwyane Wade collection in NBA 2K24.
Pyramid of Power Dwyane Wade Collection Requirements
To complete the 92 OVR Dwyane Wade collection in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, one must collect 10 Pyramid of Power players. However, this one doesn’t work like a traditional collection.
Those players are as follows:
|Card
|Agenda Objective
|Cost
|86 OVR Sapphire Tony Parker
|None.
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Clint Capela
|None.
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Tom Chambers
|None.
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Morris Peterson
|None.
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Joe Harris
|None.
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|88 OVR Ruby Zack Randolph
|Sapphire Agendas
|None.
|88 OVR Ruby JaVale McGee
|Sapphire Agendas
|None.
|88 OVR Ruby Isaiah Thomas
|Sapphire Agendas
|None.
|90 OVR Amethyst Kevin Love
|Ruby Agendas
|None.
|90 OVR Dominque Wilkins
|Ruby Agendas
|None.
We should note that NBA 2K players can buy the five Sapphires together for 59,799 VC.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
In order to get the 92 OVR Wade, first buy out the five Sapphires. Then, a series of Agendas must be completed using those cards. From there, 2K players will unlock Rubies, which can be used to further grind in order to obtain Wade.
Here’s a look at all the Agendas that must be complete for the NBA 2K24 Dwyane Wade collection, sorted by card tier.
Sapphire
- Get 10 assists and make two layups with Pyramid of Power Tony Parker in a game
- Make four 3-pointers and shoot 50% 3-point% or better with Pyramid of Power Joe Harris in a game
- Score 30 points with Pyramid of Power Morris Peterson in a game
- Score 10 points in the paint and get three rebounds with Pyramid of Power Tom Chambers in a game
- Get seven rebounds and make two dunks with Pyramid of Power Clint Capela in a game
- Win a game using 13 Sapphire players
Ruby
- Make 15 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Isaiah Thomas over multiple games
- Score 50 points in the paint with Pyramid of Power Zach Randolph over multiple games
- Make 20 dunks with Pyramid of Power JaVale McGee over multiple games
- Win 3 games using 5 Ruby players
Amethyst
- Score 40 points with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins in a game
- Get a double-double with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love in a game
- Make 30 dunks with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins over multiple games
- Make 30 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love over multiple games
- Win 3 games using 3 Amethyst players
Complete all the Pyramid of Power Amethyst Agendas, and 92 OVR Wade will be unlocked.
Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.
All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements