NBA 2K23 players demand simple change after spending big on MyPlayer builds

NBA 2K23 players are demanding that their MyPlayer builds not die off once NBA 2K24 rolls around and the previous game’s servers are shut down.

If you’ve put any money into beefing up your MyPlayer’s stats in NBA 2K, you’ll know just how expensive it is to get your player up to a respectable rating.

Add on top of that NBA 2K wiping the servers with each entry into the annual basketball sim, it’s become harder and harder for players to keep up with the financial demand NBA 2K proposes its player base.

Now, fans of the basketball sim have had enough and are asking the developer to implement a huge change that would lighten the load on the fan base’s wallets.

NBA 2K players want huge MyPlayer build for NBA 2K24

A post to the NBA 2K Reddit page went viral after user Nobodyherem8 pointed out just how difficult it is to keep up with NBA 2K year after year.

They said, “It’s not fair how we’re not able to use our builds after the server close.”

“Anyone else think the same way? Some of us put our hard-earned money into these builds and we can’t even use them. Is this even legal for real?”

Nobody was pointing to the fact that after two years, each NBA 2K titles servers get shut down as the developers encourage players to focus on playing the latest version of the game.

Fellow 2K players in the comment section chimed in supporting the desired change.

One user said, “It’s ridiculous. It should be like NBA Live 16. The servers closed, but you can at least still use him in league games. Cant buy equipment anymore or use them against other real people but you can still upgrade them and play with them.”

Another added, “Yep. I spent so much money on 2k20 for it to just go away the next year. Haven’t bought one since. It’s just a cash grab.”

Clearly, NBA 2K fans are hoping developer Visual Concepts are listening to their demands.