NBA 2K23 matchmaking changes and G.O.A.T. Boat revealed

A luxury cruise liner, The G.O.A.T. Boat, is coming to NBA 2K23 as an all-new Neighborhood setting for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.

NBA 2K22 featured a cruise ship of its own, allowing Neighborhood players to climb aboard the Cancha del Mar to compete in various games.

Notably, the liner hosted games of 2v2, 3v3, and 5v5 across multiple decks. Sidequests and rewards were packed into the experience as well, ensuring NBA 2K users had plenty to explore on the high seas.

Those who enjoyed the Cancha del Mar-branded fun will be pleased to learn that yet another cruise ship will set sail in NBA 2K23.

All aboard The G.O.A.T. Boat for NBA 2K23’s Neighborhood

In the latest Courtside Report for NBA 2K23, 2K Games detailed an all-new Neighborhood coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Cancha Del Mar has been sidelined in favor of The G.O.A.T. Boat, a luxury vessel promising “scenic excursions” and “whale-sized events.” The cruise liner boasts a three-deck layout – Platinum, Silver, and Gold.

Comprised of three different sections, the Platinum Deck plays host to six 3v3 courts, four elevators, two “showers” (server refresh), and a Gatorade Training Facility on Trips. Meanwhile, the Platinum Deuces area includes six 2v2 courts, three elevators, and two showers.

And finally, those who explore Platinum’s MOAT section will find two 5v5 courts (with another launching later), two showers, two elevators, and the entrance to Excursions.

2K Games Platinum Deck: Trips

The Silver Deck’s Promenade area features the Jordan Challenge, REC Lounge, Cages, MyTEAM, Daily Prize, Daily Pick ‘Em, the NBA Store, and several other shops.

Last but not least, the Gold Deck offers up MyCOURT and Ante-Up. Plus, it seems as though this all-new boat-set Neighborhood will give NBA 2K23 fans plenty of other decadent areas to explore.

The Courtside Report also details how matchmaking has become more streamlined. Most importantly, the development crew is introducing “no-wait gameplay to complement Got Next spots.”

This should guarantee players have the ability to pair up quicker, regardless of whether they want to meet with friends or challenge randoms.

NBA 2K23 hits PC and consoles on September 9, 2022.