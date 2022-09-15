When are NBA 2K23 League Pass codes coming out? How to get them

NBA 2K23 players have been wondering when their League Pass codes will hit their inboxes. Here is when you can expect them to drop.

2K Games stunned fans when the company announced that NBA 2K23 Championship Edition would come with a year of NBA League Pass.

League Pass is the NBA’s subscription service that gives basketball fans access to every single live basketball game of the season, as well as access to a backlog of games that stretch all the way to the 2012-2013 season.

With the 2022-2023 NBA season of the horizon, Championship Edition owners have been wondering when they will receive their code to access League Pass.

2K Games Devin Booker is on the cover of NBA 2K23.

When are NBA 2K23 League Pass codes coming out?

NBA 2K23 League Pass codes will be sent out starting September 27, 2022.

How to get League Pass code in NBA 2K23

In order to obtain the code, players must have an up-to-date and verified email attached to their 2K account so they can properly obtain the code.

In order to verify your NBA 2K account email, follow these steps: 1. From the Main Menu, click Feature. 2. Click Options. 3. Click Settings, then verify the email by clicking the link in your inbox.

Once your email is verified, you should be good to go to get the League Pass code once they start rolling out.

Until then, stay tuned to our NBA 2K23 page for more info on the game.