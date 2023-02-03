NBA 2K23 dunking is still broken after hotfix update

Though a recent patch supposedly fixed the issue, players still believe NBA 2K23’s dunking mechanics are broken.

Users initially took note of these troubles following the advent of NBA 2K23’s Season 4 content. Players with 99 dunk ratings had difficulty getting the ball to go in, even when a defense’s best efforts proved lackluster.

Developer Visual Concepts rolled out a hotfix in late January to address the issue. The patch in question specifically targeted paint defense and dunking complaints.

Though the update launched several days ago, some have yet to identify what exactly the patch fixed.

NBA 2K23 fans say dunking is still in shambles despite hotfix

Reddit user SuperMo18 isn’t convinced the dunking mechanics were properly balanced in the latest NBA 2K update. The Redditor shared a video clip of their player with a 99 dunk missing a poorly contested move at the basket. “This should be ‘wide open’ and easy points,” they wrote.

In a subsequent post, SuperMo18 said dunking’s improved, but weird instances like those below still occur at “an absurd level.”

Another NBA 2K23 player claimed they “can’t even tell [developers] fixed it,” adding that the game’s been a mess since the end of Season 3. “Yeah, the hotfix did nothing for me,” said another Redditor.

Someone else argued that one problem is the game’s penchant for rewarding “bad defense on the interior and perimeter.”

It would seem NBA 2K23’s dunking mechanics require yet another patch. At the very least, the pace at which the first hotfix was released suggests players may not have to wait too long for a subsequent update.