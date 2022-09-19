NBA 2K23 player reveals rare $250,000 daily spin reward

An NBA 2K player got lucky with an incredibly valuable NBA 2K23 daily spin reward that other users believe is insanely rare.

2K Games and developer Visual Concepts introduced daily spins to the NBA 2K franchise several years ago.

Essentially, logging on and spinning the wheel offers prizes that range from free Virtual Currency (VC) to skill boosts and various cosmetic items. It’s become an integral part of the MyCareer experience for many.

To find the prize wheel, players on last-gen hardware will want to check out the Silver Deck’s Promenade area on the G.O.A.T. Boat. On current-gen consoles, the wheel location is contingent on City Affiliation – akin to NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K23 player gets lucky with rare daily spin reward

Reddit user Sensitive_Pepper_614 recently surprised fans in the NBA 2K subreddit by sharing a screenshot of an incredibly rare daily spin prize.

The prize in question rewarded the NBA 2K23 user with a whopping 250,000 VC. Others were quick to note the rarity of such valuable earnings, with user thayungsavage saying they’ve only encountered a 250K VC reward once in the last four or five years of playing.

Of course, some Redditors could not miss out on an opportunity to joke about how little the VC will help the player in the long run.

“Nice. Now you can go from 86 3pt to 87.038 3pt rating,” SenseiDaDom joked in the Reddit thread. BerriBerrinson poked fun in a similar fashion by telling Sensitive_Pepper_614 the following: “Congrats, you now have enough VC to upgrade one attribute by 2!”

Still, 250,000 VC from a daily spin is a lot of in-game money, especially when considering the low VC payouts for completing quests and tasks.

NBA 2K23 is available to play across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.