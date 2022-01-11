NBA 2K22 update 1.9 patch notes: Steal nerfed, CPU play calling changes

New patch notes are here for NBA 2K22. Update 1.9 brings some changes to CPU gameplay and a big nerf to steals that you won’t want to miss.

NBA 2K22 is heading into its 4th season before too long, with Season 3 bringing some Winter flair to the courts.

But, before we head into the new season, devs have released some new patch notes that should now be live across all platforms. These address steals, CPU playcalling, and provide player likeness updates for some of the league’s rising stars.

Here’s a full breakdown of what you can expect from update 1.9.

Steals nerfed in NBA 2K22 update 1.9

These latest patch notes are chock-full of different players that will now look more realistic, but the star of these notes are the changes made to how steals work in-game.

Before now, intercepting long passes was a massive part of full-court games. Fastbreaks are key and players were constantly disrupting them thanks to some badges and positioning.

Now, that won’t be so easy. According to the official blog post from 2K: “The user is now required to press the steal button in order to successfully intercept a pass.”

This means that now, in addition to badges and positioning, players will also have to time when they hit the steal button when attempting to disrupt a play. In short, stealing just got a whole lot tougher.

NBA 2K22 Update 1.9 patch notes

But, steals aren’t the only thing changing in update 1.9. Player likeness changes are coming for many, and some other big updates are coming for MyTeam and MyCareer for both current and next-gen consoles.

Below is the full list of changes, per 2K Games.

Next-Gen Patch Update 1.9 – 01.11.22

GENERAL

Season 4 is coming this Friday, January 14th! Are you ready for glory?

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them:

New Scans: Rebecca Allen Juhann Begarin Monique Billings Brandon Boston Jr. Cierra Burdick Justin Champagnie Natasha Cloud Elena Delle Donne Blake Dietrick Chelsea Dungee Candice Dupree Megan Gustafson Tyasha Harris Bria Hartley Sam Hauser Walt Hopkins Betnijah Laney Isaiah Livers Marina Mabrey Erica McCall Kia Nurse Shey Peddy Katie Lou Samuelson Day’Ron Sharpe Jericho Sims Odyssey Sims Stephanie Talbot Alyssa Thomas Brodric Thomas Isaiah Todd Kia Vaughn Megan Walker Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Duane Washington Jr. Sydney Wiese Courtney Williams



General Updates: Jaylen Brown Mike D’Antoni Ayo Dosunmu Mitch Kupchak Eric Money Candace Parker Jordan Poole Otto Porter Jr. Derrick Rose Jeff Ruland Steve Stipanovich



Tattoo Updates: Saddiq Bey Aaron Henry DaQuan Jeffries Tre Jones Saben Lee Scottie Lewis Sandro Mamukelashvili Naji Marshall Jaden McDaniels Sean McDermott Leilani Mitchell Paul Reed Terry Rozier D’Angelo Russell Lamar Stevens Xavier Tillman McKinley Wright IV



GAMEPLAY

Added more variety to the CPU play-calling

The user is now required to press the steal button in order to successfully intercept a pass

CITY/PRO-AM/REC

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

MyCAREER/QUESTS

Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure that all quests are tracking and completing properly

Fixed a rare issue that could cause long loading times going into the first affiliation game on the Knights rooftop court

MyTEAM

Resolved an end of game issue when Clutch Time games ended with a sudden death free throw in overtime

Addressed occasional clipping issues that could occur with certain cameras in Clutch Time games

MyNBA/THE W

Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Current Gen Patch Update 1.9 – 01.11.22

Season 4 is coming this Friday, January 14th! Are you ready for glory?

Updated Player Likeness:

NBA Isaac Okoro Malachi Flynn Jalen Johnson Arnoldas Kulboka McKinley Wright IV Mac McClung Luke Jackson Pepe Sanchez Lamond Murray Oliver Miller Grant Long Xavier Tillman Naji Marshall Anthony Lamb Jaden Springer Santi Aldama Isaiah Todd Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Devin Booker Killian Hayes Trey Murphy III JT Thor Jared Butler Luka Garza Sandro Mamukelashvili Aaron Wiggins Scottie Lewis Desmond Bane Corey Kispert



WNBA Sabrina Ionescu Yolanda Griffith Candace Parker



GAMEPLAY

The user is now required to press the steal button in order to successfully intercept a pass.

MyCAREER/NEIGHBORHOOD