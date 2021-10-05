NBA 2K22 update 1.04 patch notes: rumors, release, & update size

New NBA 2K22 patch notes should be hitting live servers very soon. Here’s a look at the rumors, expected release date, and update size for update 1.04.

2K22 has made a big splash since its release earlier this year, introducing some exciting new elements, while keeping true to the franchise.

Key among these changes were updates to the MyCareer mode on next-gen consoles, as well as the first time we’ve seen two different locales for MyPlayers to occupy in the city and the cruise ship.

2K22 patch notes: 1.04 update size

The file size for these patch notes appears to be quite large, 28GB on PS4 and 33GB on Xbox One.

While these file sizes project big changes could be coming, there is nothing official from 2K Games just yet, as the patch notes page still only reflects the September 30 patch.

We will continue to update this page when official notes are released, so stay tuned.

2K22 patch notes 1.04 rumors and release date

The patch notes are expected to release on October 5, yet nothing official has been released thus far.

As for what will come in the patch, a popular 2K leak and content source, 2K Intel, claims the new update may be focused on current-gen console players.

According to that account, the new update will allow players to buy boosts from their phones on current-gen consoles, rather than having to go to the shop to get them.

Others have seemingly confirmed this leak, posting videos of what the update will look like in-game.

When your quicker than the leaks page pic.twitter.com/L3Oh3Di7NA — Henerz (@Henerz_YT) October 5, 2021

The 2K community is hoping for improvements to the game’s glitchiness, especially on current-gen consoles. Ideally, these notes will work to address some of those problems.